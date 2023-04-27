US natural gas futures unchanged on steady weather forecasts

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices
April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Thursday on forecasts for mostly steady weather and demand over the next two weeks despite a slightly bigger-than-expected storage build last week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 21. Analysts said that was higher than usual for this time of year because mild weather last week kept heating demand low.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged from where they traded on Wednesday at $2.308 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT).
But, new front-months have been flat on average over the past 12 months, which is actually less volatile than the daily average decline of 0.3% for all front-month closes over the past year.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to 14.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.
Those seven export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG. The facilities can pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
Some analysts have begun to question whether low gas prices in Europe and Asia could force U.S. LNG exporters to cancel cargoes again this summer after mostly mild weather this winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to oversupply and weak demand.
Gas was trading at a 21-month low of around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a 22-month low of $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That puts TTF down about 48% and JKM down 61% so far this year. NG/EU
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.4 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That was close to the monthly record of 100.5 bcfd in January.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from near normal from April 27-29 before turning colder than normal from April 30-May 7 and then going back to near to warmer than normal from May 8-12.
With the weather slowly turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 99.3 bcfd this week to 94.7 bcfd next week.
|
Week ended Apr 21 (Actual)
Week ended Apr 14 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 21
Five-year average Apr 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
79
75
42
43
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,009
1,930
1,484
1,644
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
22.2%
20.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.31
2.31
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.44
12.49
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.64
11.85
29.22
34.11
14.31
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
115
123
120
111
100
U.S. GFS CDDs
48
47
57
52
55
U.S. GFS TDDs
163
171
177
163
155
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.3
100.8
101.0
95.1
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
7.1
7.2
9.6
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.9
107.9
108.2
104.7
98.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
2.0
2.0
2.8
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.2
5.5
5.0
6.1
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
14.4
14.0
13.5
12.2
7.1
U.S. Commercial
7.4
8.0
7.2
7.7
8.7
U.S. Residential
9.6
10.4
9.0
9.9
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
30.1
29.2
25.4
24.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
22.1
21.6
21.6
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.8
77.8
74.1
71.6
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
95.3
99.3
94.7
92.7
90.8
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Apr 28
Week ended Apr 21
Week ended Apr 14
Week ended Apr 7
Week ended Mar 31
Wind
13
17
15
16
14
Solar
4
5
5
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
37
38
38
39
Coal
16
14
14
15
16
Nuclear
19
18
19
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.19
2.21
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.84
1.91
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.72
5.20
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.64
1.76
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.09
2.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.08
2.35
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.67
6.02
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.72
1.87
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.73
1.89
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
31.75
31.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
33.25
37.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
44.50
24.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
102.50
96.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
86.00
55.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
67.25
60.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
