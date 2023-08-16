US natural gas futures slip over 2% on forecasts for milder weather

Adds latest prices in paragraphs 2-3
Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 2% to more than a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather, especially in the northeastern part of the U.S.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 6.7 cents, or 2.5% lower, at $2.592 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract fell nearly 5% on Tuesday.
Although the weather in the lower 48 states is forecast to remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 31, it will be significantly milder during that period and heading into September than recently, especially in the heavily populated Northeast region. That is pulling back expectations for any late-season power sector demand for cooling, said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 104.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 106.6 bcfd next week. These numbers were higher from Tuesday's forecast.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.8 bcfd so far in August, matching the reading in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.4 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Market participants were keeping a close watch on any updates on possible strikes at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities that would lead to supply disruptions. Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 were down 3.45 euros at 37.40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1421 GMT. NG/EU
Woodside Energy WDS.AX said "positive progress" was being made on wage disputes at Australia's largest LNG facility even as a union alliance said key differences remained ahead of further talks next Wednesday.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
|
Week ended Aug 11 Forecast
Week ended Aug 4 Actual
Year ago Aug 11
Five-year average
Aug 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
34
29
21
41
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,064
3,030
2,516
2,766
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.8%
11.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.61
2.66
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.17
12.73
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
14.73
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
2
1
5
6
U.S. GFS CDDs
224
228
200
186
178
U.S. GFS TDDs
227
230
201
191
184
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.5
101.7
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.1
7.1
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.6
108.9
100.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.6
1.3
1.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.9
6.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
12.5
12.8
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
47.5
49.1
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.5
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.6
84.2
86.0
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.2
104.9
106.6
92.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Wind
7
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
45
45
46
Coal
19
19
20
20
19
Nuclear
17
17
17
16
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.65
2.74
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.44
1.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.26
6.36
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.37
1.28
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.46
2.51
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.52
1.56
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.17
7.22
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.33
2.51
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.70
2.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
31.00
27.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.50
46.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
360.75
750.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
117.75
350.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
332.00
225.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
342.50
234.75
(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Josie Kao)
((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.