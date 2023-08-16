News & Insights

US natural gas futures slip over 2% on forecasts for milder weather

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

August 16, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 2% to more than a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for cooler weather, especially in the northeastern part of the U.S.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 6.7 cents, or 2.5% lower, at $2.592 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract fell nearly 5% on Tuesday.

Although the weather in the lower 48 states is forecast to remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 31, it will be significantly milder during that period and heading into September than recently, especially in the heavily populated Northeast region. That is pulling back expectations for any late-season power sector demand for cooling, said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 104.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 106.6 bcfd next week. These numbers were higher from Tuesday's forecast.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.8 bcfd so far in August, matching the reading in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.4 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Market participants were keeping a close watch on any updates on possible strikes at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities that would lead to supply disruptions. Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 were down 3.45 euros at 37.40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1421 GMT. NG/EU

Woodside Energy WDS.AX said "positive progress" was being made on wage disputes at Australia's largest LNG facility even as a union alliance said key differences remained ahead of further talks next Wednesday.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Week ended Aug 11 Forecast

Week ended Aug 4 Actual

Year ago Aug 11

Five-year average

Aug 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

34

29

21

41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,064

3,030

2,516

2,766

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.8%

11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.61

2.66

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.17

12.73

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

14.73

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

2

1

5

6

U.S. GFS CDDs

224

228

200

186

178

U.S. GFS TDDs

227

230

201

191

184

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.5

101.7

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.1

7.1

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.2

108.6

108.9

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.6

1.3

1.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.9

6.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

12.5

12.8

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

47.5

49.1

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.5

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.6

84.2

86.0

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.2

104.9

106.6

92.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Wind

7

7

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

45

45

46

Coal

19

19

20

20

19

Nuclear

17

17

17

16

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.65

2.74

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.44

1.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.26

6.36

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.37

1.28

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.46

2.51

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.52

1.56

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.17

7.22

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.33

2.51

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.70

2.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.00

27.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.50

46.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

360.75

750.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

117.75

350.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

332.00

225.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

342.50

234.75

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Josie Kao)

