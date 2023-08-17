US natural gas futures rise as traders brace for storage report

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose in the run up to a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual storage build last week as hotter weather boosted cooling demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 6.5 cents, or 2.5%, at $2.66 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 09:53 a.m. EDT (13:53 GMT).

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 34 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 11. That compares with an increase of 21 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 41 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would lift stockpiles to 3.064 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 10.8% above the five-year average of 2.766 tcf for the time of year.

Despite some expected cooling across much of the northeast region and heat moderation across Texas and surrounding regions, "the temperature factor still appears conducive toward storage surplus contraction," analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would be little changed from 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 103.8 bcfd next week. These numbers were significantly lower than Wednesday's forecast.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.7 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Week ended Aug 11 Forecast Week ended Aug 4 Actual Year ago Aug 11 Five-year average Aug 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 34 29 21 41 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,064 3,030 2,516 2,766 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.8% 11.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.63 2.59 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.22 11.99 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 -- 14.32 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 3 1 5 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 225 224 199 185 177 U.S. GFS TDDs 228 227 200 190 184 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.9 101.3 101.4 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.1 6.9 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.2 108.3 108.3 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.6 1.3 1.3 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.9 6.4 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 12.4 12.5 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.0 46.4 46.7 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.5 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.6 83.1 83.6 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 103.2 103.7 103.8 92.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Wind 7 7 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 45 45 46 Coal 19 19 20 20 19 Nuclear 17 17 17 16 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.55 2.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.36 1.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.63 6.26 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.28 1.37 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.40 2.46 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.48 1.52 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.94 8.17 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.41 2.33 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.56 2.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.50 31.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.00 34.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 992.75 360.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 105.75 117.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 194.25 332.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 127.75 342.50

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.