US natural gas futures rise as traders brace for storage report

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose in the run up to a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual storage build last week as hotter weather boosted cooling demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 6.5 cents, or 2.5%, at $2.66 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 09:53 a.m. EDT (13:53 GMT).
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 34 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 11. That compares with an increase of 21 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 41 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would lift stockpiles to 3.064 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 10.8% above the five-year average of 2.766 tcf for the time of year.
Despite some expected cooling across much of the northeast region and heat moderation across Texas and surrounding regions, "the temperature factor still appears conducive toward storage surplus contraction," analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would be little changed from 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 103.8 bcfd next week. These numbers were significantly lower than Wednesday's forecast.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.7 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
|
Week ended Aug 11 Forecast
Week ended Aug 4 Actual
Year ago Aug 11
Five-year average
Aug 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
34
29
21
41
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,064
3,030
2,516
2,766
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.8%
11.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.63
2.59
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.22
11.99
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
14.32
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
1
5
7
U.S. GFS CDDs
225
224
199
185
177
U.S. GFS TDDs
228
227
200
190
184
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.3
101.4
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.1
6.9
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.3
108.3
100.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.6
1.3
1.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.9
6.4
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
12.4
12.5
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
46.4
46.7
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.5
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.6
83.1
83.6
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.2
103.7
103.8
92.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Wind
7
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
45
45
46
Coal
19
19
20
20
19
Nuclear
17
17
17
16
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.55
2.65
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.36
1.44
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.63
6.26
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.28
1.37
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.40
2.46
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.48
1.52
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.94
8.17
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.41
2.33
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.56
2.70
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
30.50
31.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.00
34.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
992.75
360.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
105.75
117.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
194.25
332.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
127.75
342.50
(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)
((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))
