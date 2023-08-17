News & Insights

US natural gas futures pare gains after expected storage build

August 17, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures pared gains after a federal report was largely in line with expectations of a smaller-than-usual storage build last week as hot weather kept cooling demand high.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 2.9 cents, or 1.1% lower, at $2.621 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 35 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug 11. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That was largely in line with the expected 34-bcf build analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 21 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 41 bcf.

Despite some expected cooling across much of the northeast region and heat moderation across Texas and surrounding regions, "the temperature factor still appears conducive toward storage surplus contraction," analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would be little changed from 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 103.8 bcfd next week. These numbers were significantly lower than Wednesday's forecast.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.7 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Week ended Aug 11 Actual

Week ended Aug 4 Actual

Year ago Aug 11

Five-year average

Aug 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

35

29

21

41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,065

3,030

2,516

2,766

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.8%

11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.63

2.59

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.22

11.99

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

14.32

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

1

5

7

U.S. GFS CDDs

225

224

199

185

177

U.S. GFS TDDs

228

227

200

190

184

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.3

101.4

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.1

6.9

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.2

108.3

108.3

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.6

1.3

1.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.9

6.4

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

12.4

12.5

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

46.4

46.7

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.5

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.6

83.1

83.6

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.2

103.7

103.8

92.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Wind

7

7

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

45

45

46

Coal

19

19

20

20

19

Nuclear

17

17

17

16

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.55

2.65

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.36

1.44

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.63

6.26

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.28

1.37

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.40

2.46

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.48

1.52

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.94

8.17

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.41

2.33

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.56

2.70

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

30.50

31.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.00

34.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

992.75

360.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

105.75

117.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

194.25

332.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

127.75

342.50

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

