News & Insights

US Markets
BKR

US natural gas futures head for weekly dip as heat wave eases

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

August 18, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a more than two-week low on Friday, on expectations of weak demand heading into a seasonally slow season and as relief from heat waves raised the prospect of less consumption for cooling.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 7 cents, or 2.7% lower, at $2.551 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract was on track to post a weekly decline of about 8%.

Gas prices are drifting back down on some expected temperature moderation as production maintains at a lofty level, analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Sept. 2, but, deviations from normal are declining.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 35 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 11, filling stockpiles to 3,065 bcf. That was 10.8% above the five-year (2018-2022) average. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.7 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would mostly remain unchanged from 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 103.8 bcfd next week.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.4 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

However, if hot weather patterns persist and there is a possible disruption in the Gulf of Mexico production as a result of an active hurricane season, injections next month could be lower than normal, Ritterbusch's note added.

Week ended Aug 18 Forecast

Week ended Aug 11 Actual

Year ago Aug 18

Five-year average

Aug 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

33

35

54

49

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,098

3,065

2,570

2,815

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.1%

10.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.55

2.62

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.54

11.82

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

14.16

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

1

6

7

U.S. GFS CDDs

223

225

200

183

175

U.S. GFS TDDs

226

228

201

189

182

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.4

101.2

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.0

7.2

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.2

108.4

108.4

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.6

1.3

1.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.9

6.4

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

12.5

12.7

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

46.3

46.6

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.5

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.6

83.0

83.4

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.2

103.6

103.8

92.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Wind

6

7

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

45

45

46

Coal

19

19

20

20

19

Nuclear

17

17

17

16

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.56

2.55

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.29

1.36

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.21

5.63

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.21

1.28

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.37

2.40

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.33

1.48

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.68

7.94

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.11

2.41

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.55

2.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.25

30.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.00

35.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

342.50

992.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

67.00

105.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

58.50

194.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

59.00

127.75

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.