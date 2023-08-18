US natural gas futures head for weekly dip as heat wave eases

Adds latest prices
Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a more than two-week low on Friday, on expectations of weak demand heading into a seasonally slow season and as relief from heat waves raised the prospect of less consumption for cooling.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 7 cents, or 2.7% lower, at $2.551 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract was on track to post a weekly decline of about 8%.
Gas prices are drifting back down on some expected temperature moderation as production maintains at a lofty level, analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Sept. 2, but, deviations from normal are declining.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 35 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 11, filling stockpiles to 3,065 bcf. That was 10.8% above the five-year (2018-2022) average. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.7 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would mostly remain unchanged from 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 103.8 bcfd next week.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.4 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
However, if hot weather patterns persist and there is a possible disruption in the Gulf of Mexico production as a result of an active hurricane season, injections next month could be lower than normal, Ritterbusch's note added.
|
Week ended Aug 18 Forecast
Week ended Aug 11 Actual
Year ago Aug 18
Five-year average
Aug 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
33
35
54
49
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,098
3,065
2,570
2,815
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.1%
10.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.55
2.62
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.54
11.82
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
14.16
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
1
6
7
U.S. GFS CDDs
223
225
200
183
175
U.S. GFS TDDs
226
228
201
189
182
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.4
101.2
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.0
7.2
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.4
108.4
100.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.6
1.3
1.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.9
6.4
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
12.5
12.7
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
46.3
46.6
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.5
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.6
83.0
83.4
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.2
103.6
103.8
92.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Wind
6
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
45
45
46
Coal
19
19
20
20
19
Nuclear
17
17
17
16
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.56
2.55
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.29
1.36
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.21
5.63
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.21
1.28
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.37
2.40
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.33
1.48
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.68
7.94
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.11
2.41
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.55
2.56
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.25
30.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.00
35.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
342.50
992.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
67.00
105.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
58.50
194.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
59.00
127.75
(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.