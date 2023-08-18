US natural gas futures head for weekly dip as heat wave eases

Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell to a more than two-week low on Friday, on expectations of weak demand heading into a seasonally slow season and as relief from heat waves raised the prospect of less consumption for cooling.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 6.3 cents, or 2.4%, at $2.56 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) 10:27 a.m. EDT (14:27 GMT). The contract was on track to post a weekly decline of about 8%.

Gas prices are drifting back down on some expected temperature moderation as production maintains at a lofty level, analysts at Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Sept. 2, but, deviations from normal are declining.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 35 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 11, filling stockpiles to 3,065 bcf. That was 10.8% above the five-year (2018-2022) average. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states was 101.7 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July, and not far from a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would mostly remain unchanged from 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 103.8 bcfd next week.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.4 bcfd so far in August, mainly due to reductions at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

However, if hot weather patterns persist and there is a possible disruption in the Gulf of Mexico production as a result of an active hurricane season, injections next month could be lower than normal, Ritterbusch's note added.

Week ended Aug 18 Forecast Week ended Aug 11 Actual Year ago Aug 18 Five-year average Aug 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 33 35 54 49 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,098 3,065 2,570 2,815 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.1% 10.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.55 2.62 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.54 11.82 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 -- 14.16 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 3 1 6 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 223 225 200 183 175 U.S. GFS TDDs 226 228 201 189 182 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.9 101.4 101.2 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.0 7.2 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.2 108.4 108.4 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.6 1.3 1.3 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.9 6.4 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 12.5 12.7 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.0 46.3 46.6 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.5 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.6 83.0 83.4 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 103.2 103.6 103.8 92.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Wind 6 7 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 45 45 46 Coal 19 19 20 20 19 Nuclear 17 17 17 16 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.56 2.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.29 1.36 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.21 5.63 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.21 1.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.37 2.40 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.33 1.48 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.68 7.94 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.11 2.41 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.55 2.56 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.25 30.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.00 35.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 342.50 992.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 67.00 105.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 58.50 194.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 59.00 127.75

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

