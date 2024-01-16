US National Security Advisor Sullivan At Davos: 'Major Powers More Interdependent Than Ever'

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan presented a clear vision for the U.S. in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape during an insightful exchange with Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum.

Addressing key global issues, from the Ukraine conflict to U.S.-China relations, Sullivan’s remarks on day two in Davos reflected a robust U.S. strategy aimed at promoting global stability and strategic diplomacy.

“Today, we’re in the early years of a new era. Major powers are vastly more interdependent than at any time during the Cold War. But we’re also in stiff competition about the type of world we want to build,” Sullivan said in his opening remarks.

Ukraine Conflict: A Testament to Resilience and Unity

Sullivan provided a detailed analysis of the situation in Ukraine, highlighting the country’s unwavering resistance against Russian aggression.

“Two years later, Putin has not only failed in his imperialist quest to subjugate Ukraine,” he stated, underscoring the miscalculation of Russia’s strategy.

Sullivan applauded the U.S.-led coalition’s support for Ukraine, which has not only been crucial in countering Russian military goals but has also unexpectedly strengthened NATO.

Middle East Dynamics: Pursuing Stability and Diplomacy

Turning his attention to the Middle East, Sullivan condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels’ actions in the Red Sea.

“In the Red Sea, reckless attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, have threatened freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways,” he said.

He detailed the response of an international coalition, including the U.S., the U.K., and several other nations, in targeting Houthi launch sites in Yemen, underscoring a commitment to regional stability and freedom of navigation.

U.S.-China Relations: Competition Coupled with Diplomacy

Sullivan clarified the U.S.’s position on China, underscoring a competitive yet diplomatic approach.

“The United States is competing with China across multiple dimensions, and we make no bones about that. But we are not looking for confrontation or conflict,” he asserted, highlighting efforts to reduce risks through intensified diplomacy.

Israel-Hamas And The War In Gaza

Addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, Sullivan Sullivan the horrific the Oct. 7 attacks that escalated tensions, highlighting the humanitarian crisis that ensued.

He poignantly stated, “Every innocent life, Palestinian, Israeli, everyone is sacred and deserves to be protected,” underlining the sanctity of human life amidst the conflict.

Sullivan stressed Israel’s obligation to uphold international humanitarian law, even in the face of terrorism, underscoring the need for a responsible and balanced approach.

He assured continued U.S. support for humanitarian relief and a peaceful resolution, envisioning a future where Gaza is free from terror, and a two-state solution ensures coexistence and security for both Israelis and Palestinians. His remarks underscored a commitment to a balanced, diplomatic approach to this long-standing conflict.

A New World Order?

Responding to queries about a potential new world order, Sullivan emphasized the evolution of global dynamics. He advocated for adapting post-1945 principles and institutions to contemporary challenges, rather than replacing them.

Emphasizing the U.S.’s strategy, Sullivan stated, “Invest in ourselves and invest in our allies so we can compete effectively.”

On tackling global issues, he said, “There’s no reason why we cannot generate global problem-solving at scale on the big challenges that we face today.” Sullivan pointed out the potential for collective action in addressing crises like climate change and conflicts in the Middle East.

Watch Sullivan’s full speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

