US natgas up nearly 6% on colder weather forecasts, contract expiry

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained close to 6% ahead of the expiry of the front-month March contract on Friday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On its last day as front-month, gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 13.7 cents, or 5.9%, to settle at $2.451 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

The contract has risen 7.7% so far this week, after briefly dropping below $2 per mmBtu on Wednesday.

"We are seeing support in US gas markets this week from a combination of shifts cooler on weather outlooks, confirmation of 2 (LNG) trains at Freeport restarting and some early announcements that drillers are cutting back on plans for 2023," Gary Cunningham, director of Market Research at Tradition Energy, said in an email.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 355 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, up from 347 HDDs estimated on Thursday. The normal for this time of year is 342 HDDs.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

With cold weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.0 billion cubic feet per day this week to 121.4 bcfd next week.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states fell from 98.1 bcfd in January to 97.4 bcfd so far in February, due to a cold spell earlier in February which froze oil and gas wells. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.

On Wednesday, Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O said it would drop three drilling rigs in coming months and would reduce gas output by 4% to 6% this year. The move followed Comstock Resources Inc's CRK.N, which earlier disclosed it would take down two rigs in coming months due to weaker prices.

"With the upcoming arrival of March and the roll to the April futures as the prompt contract, the weather factor will be diminishing in importance in forcing the market to rely heavily on a supply-side response to current low pricing," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 71 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 17. That was more than the 67-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. EIA/GAS

On Tuesday, Freeport LNG got approval from federal regulators to partially restart commercial operations at its Texas plant after an outage caused by a fiery blast last June that lasted more than eight months.

The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was on track to pull in about 0.75 bcfd of gas from pipelines for the third day in a row on Friday, according to Refinitiv. Freeport LNG, when operating at full power, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into liquefied natural gas for export.

However, energy regulators and analysts, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.

Week ended Feb 17 (Actual) Week ended Feb 10 (Actual) Year ago Feb 17 Five-year average Feb 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -71 -100 -138 -177 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,195 2,266 1,800 1,906 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.2% 8.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.36 2.17 4.46 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 16.95 16.20 26.94 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.9 14.84 25.82 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 355 347 357 339 342 U.S. GFS CDDs 14 15 12 10 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 369 362 369 349 350 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.1 98.1 98.6 87.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 8.1 8.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 105.9 106.2 106.8 97 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.2 5.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 11.2 11.4 6.6 U.S. Commercial 14.1 14.1 15.2 16.4 U.S. Residential 22.7 23.2 25 27.7 U.S. Power Plant 30.1 30.5 29.9 28.1 U.S. Industrial 24.1 23.8 24.5 25.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.6 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 98.6 99.3 102.3 105.4 Total U.S. Demand 119.5 119.0 121.4 119.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 24 Week ended Feb 17 Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Wind 16 15 15 10 11 Solar 3 3 3 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 37 36 39 38 Coal 14 15 17 21 19 Nuclear 21 21 21 19 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.16 2.07 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.38 2.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 15.51 8.25 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.04 1.79 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.27 2.18 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 14.00 4.52 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 13.81 8.19 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.78 1.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.82 2.71 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 119.00 42.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.25 26.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 18.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 251.67 187.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 127.75 91.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 140.25 94.75 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

