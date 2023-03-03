US Markets
US natgas up 3% to 5-week high on record LNG feedgas, colder weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREA DE SILVA

March 03, 2023 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to a five-week high on Friday, with the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants set to hit a daily record high and on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in two weeks than previously expected.

The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to hit a daily record high as Freeport LNG's facility in Texas keeps pulling in more of the fuel after exiting an eight-month outage in February. The plant shut after a fire in June 2022.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery were up 6.9 cents, or 2.5%, to $2.834 per million British thermal units at 8:23 a.m. EST (1323 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27.

For the week, the front-month was up about 16%, which would be its biggest weekly gain since late July. It rose about 8% last week.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Friday, up from 1.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv, a sign the company likely started the second of three liquefaction trains at the plant. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Freeport LNG said on Feb. 21 that it could be consuming about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts have said that Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.

Federal regulators have already approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). On Monday, Freeport LNG asked regulators for permission to restart the third (Train 1).

The total amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 13.4 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022 before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.4 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to recent drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that caused several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 18 after some warmer-than-normal days from March 3-6.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.9 bcfd this week to 119.1 bcfd next week, mostly on expectations that power generators would burn less gas to produce electricity, before jumping to 127.4 bcfd in two weeks when the weather turns colder and heating demand picks up.

Mostly mild weather in recent months has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than normal for this time of year.

Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) in the week ended Feb. 24 and were expected to end up about 22% above normal during the week ended March 3, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Mar 3 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 24 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 3

Five-year average Mar 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-75

-81

-126

-101

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,039

2,114

1,537

1,671

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

22.0%

19.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.82

2.77

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.08

14.75

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.59

14.58

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

357

344

347

330

313

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

12

10

11

10

U.S. GFS TDDs

367

356

357

341

323

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.1

98.6

98.6

93.8

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

8.4

8.6

9.6

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

105.9

107.0

107.1

103.5

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

3.1

3.3

3.4

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.2

5.4

5.3

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.8

13.8

12.5

7.4

U.S. Commercial

14.1

13.8

13.6

14.5

12.4

U.S. Residential

22.8

22.5

21.9

23.1

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.3

31.8

29.8

27.5

25.7

U.S. Industrial

24.1

23.8

24.0

24.4

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.8

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.7

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

98.8

99.6

96.8

97.1

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

119.7

120.9

119.1

118.8

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Week ended Feb 10

Week ended Feb 3

Wind

13

15

15

15

10

Solar

3

3

3

3

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

39

37

36

39

Coal

15

14

15

17

21

Nuclear

20

20

21

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.67

2.59

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.64

2.44

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

12.03

12.21

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.44

2.30

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.61

2.52

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.08

3.30

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

11.32

11.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.41

2.27

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.28

2.21

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

47.00

38.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.00

34.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

25.75

23.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

124.00

98.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

80.50

78.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

89.75

87.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

