US natgas up 3% to 5-week high on record LNG feedgas, colder weather forecasts

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to a five-week high on Friday, with the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants set to hit a daily record high and on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in two weeks than previously expected.
The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants was on track to hit a daily record high as Freeport LNG's facility in Texas keeps pulling in more of the fuel after exiting an eight-month outage in February. The plant shut after a fire in June 2022.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery were up 6.9 cents, or 2.5%, to $2.834 per million British thermal units at 8:23 a.m. EST (1323 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27.
For the week, the front-month was up about 16%, which would be its biggest weekly gain since late July. It rose about 8% last week.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Friday, up from 1.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv, a sign the company likely started the second of three liquefaction trains at the plant. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Freeport LNG said on Feb. 21 that it could be consuming about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts have said that Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.
Federal regulators have already approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). On Monday, Freeport LNG asked regulators for permission to restart the third (Train 1).
The total amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 13.4 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022 before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.4 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to recent drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that caused several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 18 after some warmer-than-normal days from March 3-6.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.9 bcfd this week to 119.1 bcfd next week, mostly on expectations that power generators would burn less gas to produce electricity, before jumping to 127.4 bcfd in two weeks when the weather turns colder and heating demand picks up.
Mostly mild weather in recent months has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than normal for this time of year.
Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) in the week ended Feb. 24 and were expected to end up about 22% above normal during the week ended March 3, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended Mar 3 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 24 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 3
Five-year average Mar 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-75
-81
-126
-101
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,039
2,114
1,537
1,671
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
22.0%
19.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.82
2.77
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.08
14.75
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.59
14.58
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
357
344
347
330
313
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
12
10
11
10
U.S. GFS TDDs
367
356
357
341
323
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.1
98.6
98.6
93.8
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
8.4
8.6
9.6
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
105.9
107.0
107.1
103.5
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
3.1
3.3
3.4
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.2
5.4
5.3
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.8
13.8
12.5
7.4
U.S. Commercial
14.1
13.8
13.6
14.5
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.8
22.5
21.9
23.1
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.3
31.8
29.8
27.5
25.7
U.S. Industrial
24.1
23.8
24.0
24.4
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.8
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.7
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
98.8
99.6
96.8
97.1
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
119.7
120.9
119.1
118.8
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Wind
13
15
15
15
10
Solar
3
3
3
3
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
39
37
36
39
Coal
15
14
15
17
21
Nuclear
20
20
21
21
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.67
2.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.64
2.44
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
12.03
12.21
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.44
2.30
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.61
2.52
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.08
3.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
11.32
11.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.41
2.27
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.28
2.21
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
47.00
38.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
33.00
34.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.75
23.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
124.00
98.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
80.50
78.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
89.75
87.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.