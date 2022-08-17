US natgas up 3% to 14-yr high on output drop, soaring global prices

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to a fresh 14-year high on Wednesday on a drop in daily output, hotter than normal weather on the West Coast and in Texas, and near record global prices.

That U.S. price increase came despite forecasts for less hot weather and lower air conditioning demand across much of the country over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Also preventing U.S. prices from spiking higher, traders noted the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it was shut on June 8. Freeport expects the plant to return to at least partial service in early October.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 28 cents, or 3.0%, to $9.609 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:43 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 2008.

That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for a second day in a row.

The jump in gas prices coupled with recent declines in crude futures have cut oil's premium over gas to its lowest since April 2020 when crude briefly turned negative. Over the last several years that premium has prompted U.S. energy firms to focus most of their drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas because crude was by far the more valuable commodity.

The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, dropped to 9-to-1 on Wednesday. So far in 2022, crude has traded about 17 times over gas. That compares with crude's average premium over gas of 19 times in 2021 and a five-year average (2017-2021) of 20 times. On an energy equivalent basis, oil should trade only six times over gas.

In the spot market, power prices for Wednesday in Southern California EL-PK-SP15-SNL and in Washington State EL-PK-MIDC-SNL climbed to their highest since September 2021 as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave.

It's also hot in Texas where power prices at the ERCOT North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL, which includes Dallas, jumped to their highest since June 2021.

So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 157% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas was trading near a record $68 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at an all-time high of $57 in Asia JKMc1.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - averaged 2.5 bcfd so far in August, down from 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.3 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop from a record 98.3 bcfd on Aug. 8 to a preliminary 15-week low of 94.4 bcfd on Wednesday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With warmer weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.0 bcfd this week to 96.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Week ended Aug 12 (Forecast) Week ended Aug 5 (Actual) Year ago Aug 12 Five-year average Aug 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +38 +44 +46 +47 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,539 2,501 2,815 2,886 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.0% -11.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 9.41 9.33 4.03 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 68.36 66.17 15.43 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 56.72 56.19 16.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 209 212 207 189 177 U.S. GFS TDDs 210 213 209 193 184 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.6 96.6 97.4 93.6 86.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.2 7.9 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 105.5 103.8 105.2 101.7 94.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.8 6.3 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 10.9 10.9 10.2 10.8 4.4 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.4 39.7 41.5 39.5 38.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.8 75.9 77.8 75.4 74.9 Total U.S. Demand 101.9 95.0 96.3 95.0 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 19 Week ended Aug 12 Week ended Aug 5 Week ended Jul 29 Week ended Jul 22 Wind 6 6 8 7 8 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 45 42 42 45 Coal 22 22 21 22 22 Nuclear 19 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 9.28 8.62 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 8.41 7.68 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 10.35 9.82 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 8.18 7.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.77 8.15 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.43 7.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 12.10 12.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.51 7.92 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.10 2.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 77.50 77.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 101.00 94.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 317.00 195.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 195.00 140.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 144.50 155.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 175.00 138.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

