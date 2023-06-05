News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas up 3% on hot weather forecasts, soaring global prices

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

June 05, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Monday on forecasts for low wind power, warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, rising exports to Mexico and a jump in global gas prices.

The amount of U.S. power generated by wind so far this week dropped to just 6% of the total versus a recent high of 12% during the week ended May 12, according to federal energy data. The amount of power generated by gas has risen to 44% so far this week, up from around 40% in recent weeks.

When power generators burn more gas to produce electricity to meet rising air conditioning use, there is less of the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.

That U.S. price increase occurred despite near record output and a drop in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.3 cents, or 3.4%, to settle at $2.245 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

In the spot market, low demand due to mild weather cut next-day gas prices for Monday at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana to $1.74 per mmBtu, their lowest price since October 2020 for a second day in a row.

In Northern California, next-day gas at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL fell to $2.51 per mmBtu, its lowest since July 2020.

Around the world, meanwhile, gas futures soared over 25% at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 to more than $9 per mmBtu, on low LNG sendout and outages. NG/EU

So far this year, gas prices at TTF and the Japan Korea Marker JKMc1 benchmark in Asia have collapsed more than 60%. On Friday, gas at TTF was trading at a 25-month low of around $7 per mmBtu, while JKM held near a 24-month low near $9.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has eased to 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near through June 13 before turning hotter than normal from June 14-20.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 95.9 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week on expectations wind power will remain low this week. Those demand forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

U.S. exports to Mexico have risen to 7.4 bcfd so far in June, up from 6.0 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to 12.1 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That was well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Record flows in April were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast)

Week ended May 26 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 2

Five-year average Jun 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

113

110

99

100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,559

2,446

1,988

2,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.5%

16.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.22

2.17

7.60

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.09

7.34

33.44

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.29

9.27

29.72

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

11

14

16

24

19

U.S. GFS CDDs

154

135

170

148

142

U.S. GFS TDDs

165

149

186

172

161

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.0

102.5

102.6

97.5

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

6.9

6.7

8.7

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.8

109.4

109.3

106.2

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.5

2.4

2.5

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.9

6.2

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

13.3

12.0

12.9

12.0

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.9

3.9

3.7

3.7

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.8

37.7

37.3

33.8

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.1

21.2

21.2

20.7

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

2.0

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.4

74.5

73.8

69.7

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

90.9

95.9

95.3

90.4

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Week ended May 19

Week ended May 12

Wind

6

10

9

8

12

Solar

5

5

5

4

5

Hydro

7

8

9

9

9

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

40

40

42

40

Coal

17

15

15

15

14

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.74

1.77

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.23

1.51

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.51

2.81

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.29

1.37

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.66

1.67

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.40

1.91

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.00

1.83

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.65

1.38

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.46

1.43

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.00

54.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.50

48.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.25

24.35

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

59.38

32.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

14.75

16.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

16.25

18.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.