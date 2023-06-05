US natgas up 3% on hot weather forecasts, soaring global prices

Adds latest prices

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Monday on forecasts for low wind power, warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, rising exports to Mexico and a jump in global gas prices.

The amount of U.S. power generated by wind so far this week dropped to just 6% of the total versus a recent high of 12% during the week ended May 12, according to federal energy data. The amount of power generated by gas has risen to 44% so far this week, up from around 40% in recent weeks.

When power generators burn more gas to produce electricity to meet rising air conditioning use, there is less of the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.

That U.S. price increase occurred despite near record output and a drop in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.3 cents, or 3.4%, to settle at $2.245 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

In the spot market, low demand due to mild weather cut next-day gas prices for Monday at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana to $1.74 per mmBtu, their lowest price since October 2020 for a second day in a row.

In Northern California, next-day gas at the PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL fell to $2.51 per mmBtu, its lowest since July 2020.

Around the world, meanwhile, gas futures soared over 25% at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 to more than $9 per mmBtu, on low LNG sendout and outages. NG/EU

So far this year, gas prices at TTF and the Japan Korea Marker JKMc1 benchmark in Asia have collapsed more than 60%. On Friday, gas at TTF was trading at a 25-month low of around $7 per mmBtu, while JKM held near a 24-month low near $9.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has eased to 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near through June 13 before turning hotter than normal from June 14-20.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 95.9 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week on expectations wind power will remain low this week. Those demand forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

U.S. exports to Mexico have risen to 7.4 bcfd so far in June, up from 6.0 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to 12.1 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That was well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Record flows in April were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast) Week ended May 26 (Actual) Year ago Jun 2 Five-year average Jun 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 113 110 99 100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,559 2,446 1,988 2,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.5% 16.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.22 2.17 7.60 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.09 7.34 33.44 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.29 9.27 29.72 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 11 14 16 24 19 U.S. GFS CDDs 154 135 170 148 142 U.S. GFS TDDs 165 149 186 172 161 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.0 102.5 102.6 97.5 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.9 6.7 8.7 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.8 109.4 109.3 106.2 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.9 6.2 6.2 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 13.3 12.0 12.9 12.0 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.9 3.7 3.7 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.8 37.7 37.3 33.8 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.1 21.2 21.2 20.7 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 74.5 73.8 69.7 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 90.9 95.9 95.3 90.4 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Week ended May 12 Wind 6 10 9 8 12 Solar 5 5 5 4 5 Hydro 7 8 9 9 9 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 44 40 40 42 40 Coal 17 15 15 15 14 Nuclear 20 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.74 1.77

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.23 1.51

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.51 2.81

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.29 1.37

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.67

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.40 1.91

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.00 1.83

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.65 1.38

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.46 1.43

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.00 54.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.50 48.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.25 24.35

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 59.38 32.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 14.75 16.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 16.25 18.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

