US natgas up 2% on small storage build, higher demand forecast

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected weekly storage build last week and forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
In addition, traders noted prices were up on forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather to continue through mid-July and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increases after maintenance work.
In Texas, power use set a new record on Tuesday and was expected to break that all-time high on Thursday as a heat wave continues to bake the state, according to preliminary data from the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 23.
That was lower than the 82-bcf build analysts forecast and compared with an increase of 81 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 80 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
In Appalachia, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the restart of construction of the long-delayed $6.6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia. The companies building the pipe expect to complete the project by the end of 2023, freeing up more gas supplies in Appalachia, the nation's biggest shale gas region.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.5 cents, or 2.1%, from where the August contract closed on Wednesday to $2.723 per million British thermal units at 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT) on Thursday.
That, however, was up about 5% from where the July contract closed when it was still the front-month on Wednesday.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a record 102.5 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast that the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal through at least July 14.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 98.0 bcfd this week to 104.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.5 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
On a daily basis, however, total feedgas to the seven LNG export facilities rose to a four-week high of 12.8 bcfd on Wednesday as the amount of gas flowing to Sabine jumped about 2 bcfd over the past week to around 4.2 bcfd. That compares with average feedgas to Sabine of 4.5 bcfd so far this year and 4.5 bcfd in all of 2022.
|
Week ended Jun 23 Actual
Week ended Jun 16 Actual
Year ago Jun 23
Five-year average Jun 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
76
95
81
80
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,805
2,729
2,239
2,447
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.6%
15.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.66
2.67
7.60
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.55
10.91
33.44
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.02
12.07
29.72
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
2
4
5
5
U.S. GFS CDDs
238
236
207
197
192
U.S. GFS TDDs
241
238
211
202
197
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.7
101.2
101.2
98.0
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
8.0
7.6
8.6
7.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.5
109.1
108.8
106.6
97.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.5
6.6
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.8
13.0
10.8
6.0
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.7
3.7
3.4
3.6
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
38.5
41.1
46.2
39.9
34.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.2
2.1
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.1
77.6
82.5
76.1
71.9
Total U.S. Demand
94.7
98.0
104.2
95.1
85.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
84
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
78
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Week ended Jun 16
Week ended Jun 9
Week ended Jun 2
Wind
10
9
8
5
10
Solar
5
4
5
5
5
Hydro
6
6
6
7
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
42
43
45
40
Coal
17
17
16
17
15
Nuclear
18
19
19
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.71
2.68
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.64
1.63
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.05
3.50
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.50
1.52
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.43
2.47
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.96
7.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.92
4.95
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.43
2.44
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.94
1.98
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
59.50
73.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.50
35.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.00
43.67
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
63.00
57.46
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
41.50
29.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
43.00
30.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
