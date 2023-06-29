News & Insights

LNG

US natgas up 2% on small storage build, higher demand forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

June 29, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report in paragraphs 5-6

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected weekly storage build last week and forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

In addition, traders noted prices were up on forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather to continue through mid-July and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increases after maintenance work.

In Texas, power use set a new record on Tuesday and was expected to break that all-time high on Thursday as a heat wave continues to bake the state, according to preliminary data from the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 23.

That was lower than the 82-bcf build analysts forecast and compared with an increase of 81 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 80 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

In Appalachia, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the restart of construction of the long-delayed $6.6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia. The companies building the pipe expect to complete the project by the end of 2023, freeing up more gas supplies in Appalachia, the nation's biggest shale gas region.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.5 cents, or 2.1%, from where the August contract closed on Wednesday to $2.723 per million British thermal units at 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT) on Thursday.

That, however, was up about 5% from where the July contract closed when it was still the front-month on Wednesday.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a record 102.5 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast that the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal through at least July 14.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 98.0 bcfd this week to 104.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.5 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

On a daily basis, however, total feedgas to the seven LNG export facilities rose to a four-week high of 12.8 bcfd on Wednesday as the amount of gas flowing to Sabine jumped about 2 bcfd over the past week to around 4.2 bcfd. That compares with average feedgas to Sabine of 4.5 bcfd so far this year and 4.5 bcfd in all of 2022.

Week ended Jun 23 Actual

Week ended Jun 16 Actual

Year ago Jun 23

Five-year average Jun 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

76

95

81

80

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,805

2,729

2,239

2,447

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.6%

15.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.66

2.67

7.60

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.55

10.91

33.44

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.02

12.07

29.72

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

2

4

5

5

U.S. GFS CDDs

238

236

207

197

192

U.S. GFS TDDs

241

238

211

202

197

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.7

101.2

101.2

98.0

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

8.0

7.6

8.6

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.5

109.1

108.8

106.6

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.9

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.5

6.6

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.8

13.0

10.8

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.7

3.7

3.4

3.6

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

38.5

41.1

46.2

39.9

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.2

2.1

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.1

77.6

82.5

76.1

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.7

98.0

104.2

95.1

85.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

84

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

78

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Wind

10

9

8

5

10

Solar

5

4

5

5

5

Hydro

6

6

6

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

42

43

45

40

Coal

17

17

16

17

15

Nuclear

18

19

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.71

2.68

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.64

1.63

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.05

3.50

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.50

1.52

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.43

2.47

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.96

7.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.92

4.95

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.43

2.44

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.94

1.98

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

59.50

73.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.50

35.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

42.00

43.67

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

63.00

57.46

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

41.50

29.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.00

30.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

