US natgas up 2% on rising LNG exports, big storage decline

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Thursday after collapsing 8% in the prior session as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remains on track to hit a record high this month after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.
That price increase came despite a rise in output so far this month and forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
The price move also came following a federal report that showed last week's storage withdrawal was bigger than usual for this time of year as expected because cold weather boosted demand for the fuel for heating.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 72 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 17.
That was close to the 75-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 55 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 45 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 3.6 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.207 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract dropped about 8% to settle at its lowest since closing at a 29-month low of $2.073 on Feb. 21.
With interest in gas markets rising in recent weeks, open interest in gas futures on the NYMEX rose to 1.28 million contracts on Tuesday, the highest since November 2021.
The gas market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts - Wednesday's decline was only the biggest daily percentage drop since early March.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Thursday, up from 1.1 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data. Freeport LNG said on March 8 that it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant shut after a fire in June 2022.
Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.5 bcfd so far in March, from 98.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price falls of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output as some oil and gas wells in several producing basins froze.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through April 7.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 114.7 bcfd this week to 108.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Week ended Mar 17 (Actual)
Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 17
Five-year average Mar 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-72
-58
-55
-45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,900
1,972
1,396
1,549
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
22.7%
23.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.21
2.17
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.41
12.69
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.64
13.65
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
243
253
234
230
227
U.S. GFS CDDs
20
19
21
22
19
U.S. GFS TDDs
263
272
255
252
246
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.7
98.4
98.5
94.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.8
8.0
9.0
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.4
106.2
106.5
103.3
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.8
2.8
3.5
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.1
5.2
5.5
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
13.0
13.0
13.2
7.4
U.S. Commercial
14.0
13.1
11.1
10.1
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.3
20.6
17.2
14.3
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.4
29.2
29.4
24.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
24.3
23.6
22.6
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.5
2.3
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
98.5
93.8
87.7
79.2
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
120.0
114.7
108.7
101.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Wind
15
15
12
13
15
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
37
41
40
39
Coal
17
17
16
15
14
Nuclear
18
19
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.03
1.93
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.88
1.82
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.22
7.45
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.79
1.69
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.17
2.06
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.07
2.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.75
11.33
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.87
1.06
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.97
1.89
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
30.75
29.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.75
28.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
27.00
19.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
44.00
86.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
64.25
63.25
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
77.75
76.75
