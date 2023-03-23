US Markets

US natgas up 2% on rising LNG exports, big storage decline

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

March 23, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Thursday after collapsing 8% in the prior session as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remains on track to hit a record high this month after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

That price increase came despite a rise in output so far this month and forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The price move also came following a federal report that showed last week's storage withdrawal was bigger than usual for this time of year as expected because cold weather boosted demand for the fuel for heating.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 72 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 17.

That was close to the 75-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 55 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 45 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 3.6 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.207 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract dropped about 8% to settle at its lowest since closing at a 29-month low of $2.073 on Feb. 21.

With interest in gas markets rising in recent weeks, open interest in gas futures on the NYMEX rose to 1.28 million contracts on Tuesday, the highest since November 2021.

The gas market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts - Wednesday's decline was only the biggest daily percentage drop since early March.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Thursday, up from 1.1 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data. Freeport LNG said on March 8 that it anticipated feedgas flows would rise and fall as the plant returns to full production over the "next few weeks."

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant shut after a fire in June 2022.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.5 bcfd so far in March, from 98.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price falls of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output as some oil and gas wells in several producing basins froze.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through April 7.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 114.7 bcfd this week to 108.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Mar 17 (Actual)

Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 17

Five-year average Mar 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-72

-58

-55

-45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,900

1,972

1,396

1,549

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

22.7%

23.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.21

2.17

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.41

12.69

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.64

13.65

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

243

253

234

230

227

U.S. GFS CDDs

20

19

21

22

19

U.S. GFS TDDs

263

272

255

252

246

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.7

98.4

98.5

94.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.8

8.0

9.0

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.4

106.2

106.5

103.3

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.8

2.8

3.5

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.1

5.2

5.5

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

13.0

13.0

13.2

7.4

U.S. Commercial

14.0

13.1

11.1

10.1

12.4

U.S. Residential

22.3

20.6

17.2

14.3

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.4

29.2

29.4

24.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

24.3

23.6

22.6

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.5

2.3

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

98.5

93.8

87.7

79.2

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

120.0

114.7

108.7

101.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Wind

15

15

12

13

15

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

37

41

40

39

Coal

17

17

16

15

14

Nuclear

18

19

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.03

1.93

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.88

1.82

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.22

7.45

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.79

1.69

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.17

2.06

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.07

2.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.75

11.33

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.87

1.06

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.97

1.89

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

30.75

29.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.75

28.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.00

19.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

44.00

86.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

64.25

63.25

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

77.75

76.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

