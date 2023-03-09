US natgas up 2% on colder forecasts, increased gas flows to Freeport LNG

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Thursday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a slightly bigger-than-expected withdrawal of gas from storage last week.

Prices also rose as the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas increased in recent days, after declining earlier in the week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 84 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 3.

That was a little more than the 80-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 126 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 101 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That decrease cut stockpiles to 2.030 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 21.5% above the five-year average.

Analysts said last week's storage withdrawal was lower-than-usual for this time of year because mild weather kept heating demand for the fuel low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery rose 4.9 cents, or 1.9%, to $2.600 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract fell about 5% to its lowest close since Feb. 24.

The market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts.

The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on forecasts for warmer weather before jumping 9% to settle at a five-week high over $3 just over a week later on March 3 on forecasts for colder weather and then plunging 15% on March 6 on an outlook for warmer temperatures.

Freeport LNG's export plant, meanwhile, was on track to pull in 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas for a second day in a row on Thursday, up from just 0.2 bcfd on Tuesday, according to data provider Refinitiv. Freeport exited an eight-month outage in February. That outage was caused by a fire in June 2022.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3) in February and the third train (Train 1) on Wednesday. Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.6 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 24 after some near- to warmer-than-normal days from March 9-11. That is a colder forecast than previously expected.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 115.8 bcfd this week to 119.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Mar 3 (Actual) Week ended Feb 24 (Actual) Year ago Mar 3 Five-year average Mar 3 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -84 -81 -126 -101 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,030 2,114 1,537 1,671 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 21.5% 19.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.63 2.55 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.90 13.47 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.90 13.94 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 334 327 282 297 286 U.S. GFS CDDs 8 10 11 14 12 U.S. GFS TDDs 342 337 293 311 298 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.6 98.2 98.2 93.8 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 7.8 8.3 9.0 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.0 106.0 106.5 102.8 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.3 5.8 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 13.2 13.0 12.8 7.4 U.S. Commercial 13.8 12.7 14.0 13.8 12.4 U.S. Residential 22.6 20.1 22.3 21.9 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.7 30.2 29.9 26.3 25.7 U.S. Industrial 23.8 23.5 24.3 24.7 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.6 94.1 98.2 94.2 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 120.9 115.8 119.6 116.0 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 10 Week ended Mar 3 Week ended Feb 24 Week ended Feb 17 Week ended Feb 10 Wind 13 13 15 15 15 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 40 39 37 36 Coal 15 15 14 15 17 Nuclear 20 20 20 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.50 2.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.45 2.51 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.83 8.23 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.27 2.37 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.50 2.51 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.00 3.56 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.36 8.88 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.11 1.88 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.32 2.28 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.75 48.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 32.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.75 33.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 97.00 88.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 61.75 60.25 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 65.75 62.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alexander Smith) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.