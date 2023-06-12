US natgas up 1% on hot late June forecasts, futures volatility drops

Adds latest prices
June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices edged up about 1% on Monday on forecasts that hot weather will boost air conditioning demand in late June and as wildfires caused gas exports from Canada to decline again.
Futures volatility fell to a 13-month low after weeks of small price changes.
Gas prices rose despite forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected as gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remain low due to maintenance work.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $2.266 per million British thermal units.
Mild weather so far this year has kept heating and cooling demand low, cutting historic or actual 30-day close-to-close volatility to 61.9%, its lowest since April 2022.
On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.
So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 89.1%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 102.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.
The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. was on track to rise to 7.5 bcfd on Monday from a near two-week low of 7.2 bcfd on Saturday when wildfires again caused energy firms to shut-in wells and pipelines.
Those exports fell from a 8.1-bcfd average during the first nine days of June but rose from an average of 7.0 bcfd from the May 6-22 period when energy firms started shutting oil and gas production for the wildfires.
That compares with average Canada-to-U.S. exports of 8.3 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the United States comes from Canada.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through June 20 before turning hotter than normal through from June 21-27.
With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.1 bcfd this week to 97.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.9 bcfd so far in June, down from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
Record flows in April were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
Week ended Jun 9 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 2 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 9
Five-year average Jun 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
100
118
94
84
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,650
2,550
2,082
2,281
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.2%
16.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.27
2.25
7.60
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.47
10.20
33.44
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.25
9.21
29.72
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
9
9
9
10
13
U.S. GFS CDDs
174
167
198
168
159
U.S. GFS TDDs
183
176
207
178
172
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.3
102.3
102.4
97.5
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.0
6.5
6.2
8.9
7.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.3
108.8
108.6
106.4
97.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.7
1.7
2.2
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.3
6.4
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
11.9
11.9
12.3
10.7
6.0
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.4
4.5
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.8
3.9
3.7
3.7
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
38.1
36.5
40.5
38.2
34.8
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
1.9
2.1
2.0
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.9
73.3
77.1
74.6
71.9
Total U.S. Deman
95.6
93.1
97.9
93.7
85.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 16
Week ended Jun 9
Week ended Jun 2
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Wind
8
5
10
9
8
Solar
5
5
5
5
4
Hydro
6
7
8
9
9
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
45
40
40
42
Coal
17
17
15
15
15
Nuclear
20
20
20
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.84
2.10
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.31
1.34
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.78
3.22
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.28
1.37
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.71
1.92
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.36
1.45
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.02
2.94
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.77
1.93
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.56
1.68
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.00
25.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.25
27.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
32.50
36.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
70.00
60.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
29.25
30.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
29.00
30.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and Richard Chang)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
