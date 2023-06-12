US natgas up 1% on hot late June forecasts, futures volatility drops

Adds latest prices

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas prices edged up about 1% on Monday on forecasts that hot weather will boost air conditioning demand in late June and as wildfires caused gas exports from Canada to decline again.

Futures volatility fell to a 13-month low after weeks of small price changes.

Gas prices rose despite forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected as gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remain low due to maintenance work.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $2.266 per million British thermal units.

Mild weather so far this year has kept heating and cooling demand low, cutting historic or actual 30-day close-to-close volatility to 61.9%, its lowest since April 2022.

On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 89.1%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 102.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

The amount of gas flowing from Canada to the U.S. was on track to rise to 7.5 bcfd on Monday from a near two-week low of 7.2 bcfd on Saturday when wildfires again caused energy firms to shut-in wells and pipelines.

Those exports fell from a 8.1-bcfd average during the first nine days of June but rose from an average of 7.0 bcfd from the May 6-22 period when energy firms started shutting oil and gas production for the wildfires.

That compares with average Canada-to-U.S. exports of 8.3 bcfd since the start of the year and 9.0 bcfd in 2022. About 8% of the gas consumed in, or exported from, the United States comes from Canada.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through June 20 before turning hotter than normal through from June 21-27.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.1 bcfd this week to 97.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.9 bcfd so far in June, down from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Record flows in April were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 9 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 2 (Actual) Year ago Jun 9 Five-year average Jun 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 100 118 94 84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,650 2,550 2,082 2,281

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.2% 16.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.27 2.25 7.60 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.47 10.20 33.44 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.25 9.21 29.72 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 9 9 9 10 13 U.S. GFS CDDs 174 167 198 168 159 U.S. GFS TDDs 183 176 207 178 172 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.3 102.3 102.4 97.5 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 6.5 6.2 8.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.3 108.8 108.6 106.4 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.7 1.7 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.3 6.4 6.2 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.9 11.9 12.3 10.7 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.9 3.7 3.7 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 38.1 36.5 40.5 38.2 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.9 73.3 77.1 74.6 71.9 Total U.S. Deman 95.6 93.1 97.9 93.7 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Wind 8 5 10 9 8 Solar 5 5 5 5 4 Hydro 6 7 8 9 9 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 45 40 40 42 Coal 17 17 15 15 15 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.84 2.10

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.31 1.34

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.78 3.22

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.28 1.37

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.71 1.92

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.36 1.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.02 2.94

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.77 1.93

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.56 1.68

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.00 25.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.25 27.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 32.50 36.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 70.00 60.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.25 30.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 29.00 30.50

