US natgas up 1% on forecast for more demand, record exports to Mexico

Adds latest prices, tropical storm

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday on forecasts for more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and record exports to Mexico.

The price increase came despite near record U.S. output and continued low amounts of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 1.4 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $2.172 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest level since May 5.

That left the contract little changed for the week after it lost about 16% last week.

With growing interest in energy trading, open interest in NYMEX gas futures rose to 1.387 million contracts on Thursday, its highest number since September 2021.

In the spot market, meanwhile, low demand due to mild weather cut next-day gas prices for Friday at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana to $1.77 per mmBtu, their lowest price since October 2020.

In a reminder of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida. The storm is expected to weaken over the next day or so as it heads south toward Cuba, taking it away from U.S. oil and gas infrastructure.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near through June 15 before turning warmer than normal from June 16-17.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.0 bcfd this week to 93.9 bcfd next week and 95.0 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally warmer, prompting power generators to start burning more gas to meet rising air conditioning use.

The demand forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to 7.6 bcfd so far in June, up from 5.9 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.1 bcfd have risen so far in June, up from 13.0 bcfd in May. That was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading at a 25-month low of around $7 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and near a 24-month low of $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That put both TTF and JKM down about 69% so far this year. NG/EU

U.S. gas futures, which are down about 52% so far this year, lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast) Week ended May 26 (Actual) Year ago Jun 2 Five-year average Jun 2 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 113 110 99 100 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,559 2,446 1,988 2,197 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 16.5% 16.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.17 2.16 7.60 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 7.26 7.67 33.44 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.27 9.29 29.72 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 14 13 14 24 23 U.S. GFS CDDs 135 140 132 145 135 U.S. GFS TDDs 149 153 146 169 158 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.7 103.1 102.9 97.3 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.4 6.8 6.7 8.2 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.2 109.9 109.7 105.5 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.5 2.3 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.7 6.3 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 13.3 13.2 12.8 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.9 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.5 3.9 3.8 4.0 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 32.2 31.7 35.5 31.0 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.2 21.2 20.7 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.0 68.4 72.2 67.3 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 90.8 91.0 93.9 88.8 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Week ended May 19 Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Wind 11 9 8 12 13 Solar 5 5 4 5 5 Hydro 8 9 9 9 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 40 42 40 39 Coal 14 15 15 14 13 Nuclear 21 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.77 2.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.51 1.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.81 3.09 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.37 1.46 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.67 1.88 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.91 4.89 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.83 2.13 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.38 1.60 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.43 1.51 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 54.50 54.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 48.75 48.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.35 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 32.00 54.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 16.50 18.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 18.25 20.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.