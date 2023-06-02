News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas up 1% on forecast for more demand, record exports to Mexico

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

June 02, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices, tropical storm

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday on forecasts for more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and record exports to Mexico.

The price increase came despite near record U.S. output and continued low amounts of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 1.4 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $2.172 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest level since May 5.

That left the contract little changed for the week after it lost about 16% last week.

With growing interest in energy trading, open interest in NYMEX gas futures rose to 1.387 million contracts on Thursday, its highest number since September 2021.

In the spot market, meanwhile, low demand due to mild weather cut next-day gas prices for Friday at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana to $1.77 per mmBtu, their lowest price since October 2020.

In a reminder of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida. The storm is expected to weaken over the next day or so as it heads south toward Cuba, taking it away from U.S. oil and gas infrastructure.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near through June 15 before turning warmer than normal from June 16-17.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.0 bcfd this week to 93.9 bcfd next week and 95.0 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally warmer, prompting power generators to start burning more gas to meet rising air conditioning use.

The demand forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

U.S. exports to Mexico rose to 7.6 bcfd so far in June, up from 5.9 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.1 bcfd have risen so far in June, up from 13.0 bcfd in May. That was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

GLOBAL GAS PRICE COLLAPSE

Some analysts have questioned whether this year's gas price collapse in Europe and Asia could force U.S. exporters to cancel LNG cargoes this summer after mostly mild weather over the winter left massive amounts of gas in storage. In 2020, at least 175 LNG shipments were canceled due to weak demand.

But for now, most analysts say energy security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 should keep global gas prices high enough to sustain record U.S. LNG exports in 2023.

Gas was trading at a 25-month low of around $7 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and near a 24-month low of $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. That put both TTF and JKM down about 69% so far this year. NG/EU

U.S. gas futures, which are down about 52% so far this year, lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast)

Week ended May 26 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 2

Five-year average Jun 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

113

110

99

100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,559

2,446

1,988

2,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.5%

16.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.17

2.16

7.60

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.26

7.67

33.44

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.27

9.29

29.72

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

14

13

14

24

23

U.S. GFS CDDs

135

140

132

145

135

U.S. GFS TDDs

149

153

146

169

158

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.7

103.1

102.9

97.3

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.8

6.7

8.2

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.2

109.9

109.7

105.5

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.5

2.3

2.7

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

6.7

6.3

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

13.3

13.2

12.8

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.9

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.7

U.S. Residential

4.5

3.9

3.8

4.0

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

32.2

31.7

35.5

31.0

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.2

21.2

20.7

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.9

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.0

68.4

72.2

67.3

71.9

Total U.S. Demand

90.8

91.0

93.9

88.8

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Week ended May 19

Week ended May 12

Week ended May 5

Wind

11

9

8

12

13

Solar

5

5

4

5

5

Hydro

8

9

9

9

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

40

42

40

39

Coal

14

15

15

14

13

Nuclear

21

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.77

2.10

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.51

1.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.81

3.09

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.37

1.46

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.67

1.88

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.91

4.89

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.83

2.13

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.38

1.60

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.43

1.51

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

54.50

54.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

48.75

48.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

24.35

22.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

32.00

54.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

16.50

18.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

18.25

20.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Paul Simao and David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.