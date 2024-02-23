US natgas spirals lower as low demand compounds plentiful supplies

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures shed more than 6% on Friday on record output, sufficient fuel in storage and lower heating demand, but prices are still headed for a weekly rise following their mid-week rally.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 6.6% or 11.4 cents at $1.618 per million British thermal units as of 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), but were up more than 1% for the week so far.
"The natgas market is simply in excess supply, and there is a lack of seasonal winter demand," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.
"Prices can always fall further than you think, but it should only last a month or so. Once we are into summer and injection season starts, prices might recover."
On Wednesday gas prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a plunge in prices to a 3-1/2 year low.
Prices have slid more than 35% so far this year, pressured by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities pulled a smaller-than-expected 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Feb. 16.
That was lower than the 65-bcf withdrawal analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll, and compared with a withdrawal of 75 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 168 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GAS
The smaller than expected withdrawal "stretched the surplus against the averages out to 450 bcf, with additional expansion of another 100 bcf or more now possible next month," analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.
U.S. energy regulators said on Thursday they would decide quickly on Venture Global LNG's request for a one-year extension to its construction permit for its Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana.
The announcement came on the same day that Italian electric firm Edison SPA EDNn.MI and Portugal's Galp Energia GALP.LS joined three other Venture Global LNG customers in asking to be allowed to challenge the extension request.
The European benchmark gas price was also down for the day, hitting its lowest level in almost three years on high storage levels and low demand. NG/EU
Elsewhere nearly a third of Shell'sSHEL.L profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 came from the $2.4 billion it made in trading LNG as it captured strong demand ahead of winter, three sources close to the company told Reuters.
Week ended Feb 23
Forecast
Week ended Feb 16 Actual
Year ago Feb 23
Five-year average
Feb 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-97
-60
-79
-143
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,373
2,470
2,126
1,876
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
26.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.62
1.73
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.25
7.52
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.16
8.29
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
267
265
346
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
6
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
275
271
354
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.9
104.6
104.7
101.3
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.8
8.9
8.9
8.7
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
114.7
113.5
113.7
110.0
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.6
3.5
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
6.4
6.4
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.9
12.6
13.8
12.8
8.4
U.S. Commercial
13.7
14.4
11.8
14.1
16.3
U.S. Residential
22.1
19.3
18.3
22.6
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
32.3
32.5
32.2
30.3
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.5
24.1
23.7
24.1
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.6
2.5
2.7
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.7
96.2
93.8
99.1
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
124.6
120.6
117.6
120.3
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
81
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
83
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Wind
12
11
14
9
7
Solar
4
4
3
3
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
1
1
1
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
38
40
43
Coal
15
16
16
18
22
Nuclear
20
21
21
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.62
1.58
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.35
1.44
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.71
2.92
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.21
1.23
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.45
1.54
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.10
2.07
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.83
2.65
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.84
0.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.63
1.69
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.50
33.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
23.25
26.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.50
14.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
45.27
46.15
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.10
30.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
28.00
26.25
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))
