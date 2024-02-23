US natgas spirals lower as low demand compounds plentiful supplies

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures shed more than 6% on Friday on record output, sufficient fuel in storage and lower heating demand, but prices are still headed for a weekly rise following their mid-week rally.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 6.6% or 11.4 cents at $1.618 per million British thermal units as of 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), but were up more than 1% for the week so far.

"The natgas market is simply in excess supply, and there is a lack of seasonal winter demand," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

"Prices can always fall further than you think, but it should only last a month or so. Once we are into summer and injection season starts, prices might recover."

On Wednesday gas prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a plunge in prices to a 3-1/2 year low.

Prices have slid more than 35% so far this year, pressured by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities pulled a smaller-than-expected 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Feb. 16.

That was lower than the 65-bcf withdrawal analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll, and compared with a withdrawal of 75 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 168 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GAS

The smaller than expected withdrawal "stretched the surplus against the averages out to 450 bcf, with additional expansion of another 100 bcf or more now possible next month," analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.

U.S. energy regulators said on Thursday they would decide quickly on Venture Global LNG's request for a one-year extension to its construction permit for its Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana.

The announcement came on the same day that Italian electric firm Edison SPA EDNn.MI and Portugal's Galp Energia GALP.LS joined three other Venture Global LNG customers in asking to be allowed to challenge the extension request.

The European benchmark gas price was also down for the day, hitting its lowest level in almost three years on high storage levels and low demand. NG/EU

Elsewhere nearly a third of Shell'sSHEL.L profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 came from the $2.4 billion it made in trading LNG as it captured strong demand ahead of winter, three sources close to the company told Reuters.

Week ended Feb 23 Forecast Week ended Feb 16 Actual Year ago Feb 23 Five-year average Feb 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -97 -60 -79 -143

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,373 2,470 2,126 1,876

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.62 1.73 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 7.25 7.52 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.16 8.29 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 267 265 346 U.S. GFS CDDs 8 6 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 275 271 354 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.9 104.6 104.7 101.3 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.8 8.9 8.9 8.7 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 114.7 113.5 113.7 110.0 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.6 3.5 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.4 6.4 5.8 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 12.6 13.8 12.8 8.4 U.S. Commercial 13.7 14.4 11.8 14.1 16.3 U.S. Residential 22.1 19.3 18.3 22.6 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 32.3 32.5 32.2 30.3 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.5 24.1 23.7 24.1 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 2.5 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.7 96.2 93.8 99.1 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 124.6 120.6 117.6 120.3 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 81 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 83 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Week ended Jan 26 Wind 12 11 14 9 7 Solar 4 4 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 1 1 1 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 38 40 43 Coal 15 16 16 18 22 Nuclear 20 21 21 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.62 1.58 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.35 1.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.71 2.92 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.21 1.23 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.45 1.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.10 2.07 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.83 2.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.84 0.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.63 1.69

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.50 33.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.25 26.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.50 14.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 45.27 46.15 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.10 30.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.00 26.25

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

