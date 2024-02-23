News & Insights

US natgas spirals lower as low demand compounds plentiful supplies

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

February 23, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures shed more than 6% on Friday on record output, sufficient fuel in storage and lower heating demand, but prices are still headed for a weekly rise following their mid-week rally.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 6.6% or 11.4 cents at $1.618 per million British thermal units as of 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), but were up more than 1% for the week so far.

"The natgas market is simply in excess supply, and there is a lack of seasonal winter demand," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

"Prices can always fall further than you think, but it should only last a month or so. Once we are into summer and injection season starts, prices might recover."

On Wednesday gas prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a plunge in prices to a 3-1/2 year low.

Prices have slid more than 35% so far this year, pressured by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities pulled a smaller-than-expected 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Feb. 16.

That was lower than the 65-bcf withdrawal analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll, and compared with a withdrawal of 75 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2019-2023) average decrease of 168 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GAS

The smaller than expected withdrawal "stretched the surplus against the averages out to 450 bcf, with additional expansion of another 100 bcf or more now possible next month," analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 105.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.

U.S. energy regulators said on Thursday they would decide quickly on Venture Global LNG's request for a one-year extension to its construction permit for its Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana.

The announcement came on the same day that Italian electric firm Edison SPA EDNn.MI and Portugal's Galp Energia GALP.LS joined three other Venture Global LNG customers in asking to be allowed to challenge the extension request.

The European benchmark gas price was also down for the day, hitting its lowest level in almost three years on high storage levels and low demand. NG/EU

Elsewhere nearly a third of Shell'sSHEL.L profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 came from the $2.4 billion it made in trading LNG as it captured strong demand ahead of winter, three sources close to the company told Reuters.

Week ended Feb 23

Forecast

Week ended Feb 16 Actual

Year ago Feb 23

Five-year average

Feb 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-97

-60

-79

-143

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,373

2,470

2,126

1,876

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.62

1.73

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.25

7.52

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.16

8.29

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

267

265

346

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

6

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

275

271

354

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.9

104.6

104.7

101.3

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.9

8.9

8.7

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

114.7

113.5

113.7

110.0

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.6

3.5

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

6.4

6.4

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.9

12.6

13.8

12.8

8.4

U.S. Commercial

13.7

14.4

11.8

14.1

16.3

U.S. Residential

22.1

19.3

18.3

22.6

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

32.3

32.5

32.2

30.3

29.3

U.S. Industrial

24.5

24.1

23.7

24.1

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.6

2.5

2.7

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.7

96.2

93.8

99.1

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

124.6

120.6

117.6

120.3

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

81

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

83

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Week ended Feb 2

Week ended Jan 26

Wind

12

11

14

9

7

Solar

4

4

3

3

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

1

1

1

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

38

40

43

Coal

15

16

16

18

22

Nuclear

20

21

21

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.62

1.58

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.35

1.44

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.71

2.92

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.21

1.23

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.45

1.54

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.10

2.07

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.83

2.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.84

0.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.63

1.69

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.50

33.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.25

26.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

21.50

14.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

45.27

46.15

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

25.10

30.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

28.00

26.25

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

