US natgas slips to near 1-week low on lower demand outlook, higher output

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended losses to a near one-week low on Wednesday, weighed down by forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and rising output.
The price drop came despite forecasts for hotter than normal weather continuing through mid-August, especially in Texas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.2 cents, or 2%, to $2.51 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT).
"We're going to be locked in the $0.20 range and there's limited downside from here and a little bit more upside though we're not looking for a major move in either direction," Flynn added.
Demand for power in Texas hit a record high on Tuesday for the second day in a row, and will likely break that high on Wednesday and next week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
That Texas record came a few days after overall U.S. power demand hit its highest so far this year (and second highest ever) on July 27 - the hottest day this summer, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) going back to 2016.
EIA said power use hit 14.7 million megawatt hours (MWh) on July 27, just shy of the 14.8-million MWh record on July 20, 2022. Data provider Refinitiv said temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 82.2 degrees Fahrenheit (27.9 Celsius) on July 27, a little short of the record 83.0 F on July 20, 2022, according to data going back to 2018.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 bcfd in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June but just shy of the 101.8-bcfd monthly record set in May due to pipeline maintenance earlier in the month.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.6 bcfd to a preliminary more than one-week low of 100.4 bcfd on Wednesday. Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Aug. 16.
With more hot weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise slightly from 104.9 bcfd this week to 105 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel to meet rising air conditioning demand. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd in July, up from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities.
|
Week ended Jul 28 Forecast
Week ended Jul 21 Actual
Year ago Jul 28
Five-year average
Jul 28
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
17
16
37
37
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,004
2,987
2,451
2,679
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
12%
13.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.52
2.65
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.35
9.17
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.93
10.92
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
2
1
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
238
236
222
203
196
U.S. GFS TDDs
239
238
223
206
200
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
102.2
102.5
99.0
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.5
7.5
8.9
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.0
109.6
110.0
107.9
100.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.6
1.7
1.5
2.5
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.4
6.7
5.7
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
12.7
13.0
9.8
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
48.3
47.5
47.2
44.4
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.3
21.4
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.9
84.2
83.9
81.0
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
105.8
104.9
105.0
99.0
92.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Wind
6
7
7
7
6
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
46
45
45
Coal
20
20
19
19
19
Nuclear
17
16
17
17
18
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.49
2.58
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.10
1.18
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.05
5.14
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.05
1.17
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.24
2.32
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.60
1.47
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.90
8.09
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.16
0.47
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.39
1.83
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.50
32.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
32.25
37.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
69.00
69.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
75.25
109.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
63.75
83.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
72.25
95.50
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
