US natgas slips to near 1-week low on lower demand outlook, higher output

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

August 02, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended losses to a near one-week low on Wednesday, weighed down by forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and rising output.

The price drop came despite forecasts for hotter than normal weather continuing through mid-August, especially in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.2 cents, or 2%, to $2.51 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT).

"We're going to be locked in the $0.20 range and there's limited downside from here and a little bit more upside though we're not looking for a major move in either direction," Flynn added.

Demand for power in Texas hit a record high on Tuesday for the second day in a row, and will likely break that high on Wednesday and next week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

That Texas record came a few days after overall U.S. power demand hit its highest so far this year (and second highest ever) on July 27 - the hottest day this summer, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) going back to 2016.

EIA said power use hit 14.7 million megawatt hours (MWh) on July 27, just shy of the 14.8-million MWh record on July 20, 2022. Data provider Refinitiv said temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 82.2 degrees Fahrenheit (27.9 Celsius) on July 27, a little short of the record 83.0 F on July 20, 2022, according to data going back to 2018.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 101.7 bcfd in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June but just shy of the 101.8-bcfd monthly record set in May due to pipeline maintenance earlier in the month.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.6 bcfd to a preliminary more than one-week low of 100.4 bcfd on Wednesday. Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Aug. 16.

With more hot weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise slightly from 104.9 bcfd this week to 105 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel to meet rising air conditioning demand. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd in July, up from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities.

Week ended Jul 28 Forecast

Week ended Jul 21 Actual

Year ago Jul 28

Five-year average

Jul 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

17

16

37

37

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,004

2,987

2,451

2,679

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

12%

13.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.52

2.65

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.35

9.17

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.93

10.92

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

2

1

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

238

236

222

203

196

U.S. GFS TDDs

239

238

223

206

200

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

102.2

102.5

99.0

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

7.5

7.5

8.9

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.0

109.6

110.0

107.9

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.6

1.7

1.5

2.5

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.4

6.7

5.7

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.6

12.7

13.0

9.8

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

48.3

47.5

47.2

44.4

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.3

21.4

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

84.9

84.2

83.9

81.0

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

105.8

104.9

105.0

99.0

92.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Wind

6

7

7

7

6

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

46

45

45

Coal

20

20

19

19

19

Nuclear

17

16

17

17

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.49

2.58

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.10

1.18

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.05

5.14

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.05

1.17

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.24

2.32

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.60

1.47

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.90

8.09

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.16

0.47

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.39

1.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.50

32.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.25

37.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

69.00

69.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

75.25

109.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

63.75

83.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

72.25

95.50

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

