US natgas slips to 1-month low on ample storage as weather moderates

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

March 21, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped for a third straight session to their lowest in a month on Tuesday, weighed down by lower heating demand as weather moderates with sufficient inventory in storage.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery traded 6.6 cents lower, or 3%, to $2.16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT) after hitting a fresh low since Feb. 23 earlier.

"We're seeing a combination of weather softening and lower feed gas into some of the LNG plants, which basically has us in a more surplus environment than we were just a few days ago," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

"The weather forecast, if you go back two or three weeks, had shown a cold end to March and now those forecasts have revised warmer, which is less supportive to the market."

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 115.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 108.3 bcfd next week.

There are also concerns that the production is going to falter because of the low prices, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.7 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price declines of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing some oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Milder winter weather this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 24% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 10 and were expected to end about 16% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 17, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"We still see significant price support further down the curve with Europe likely to be a strong buyer later in the summer amidst some tank topping ahead of the winter as Russian supply availability will be negligible in relation to past years," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"So, by and large, we still see some near-term price softening but will be looking to approach the long side by week's end depending upon the market's response to the EIA storage."

Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 17

Five-year average Mar 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

-58

-55

-45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,892

1,972

1,396

1,549

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

16.3%

23.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.23

2.22

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.61

11.87

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.16

13.18

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

236

238

234

230

236

U.S. GFS CDDs

19

21

21

22

18

U.S. GFS TDDs

255

259

255

252

254

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.7

98.8

99.0

94.3

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

8.0

8.0

9.0

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.4

106.7

107.0

103.3

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.7

2.8

3.5

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.3

5.5

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

13.0

13.0

13.2

7.4

U.S. Commercial

14.0

13.2

11.0

10.1

12.4

U.S. Residential

22.3

20.8

17.0

14.3

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.4

28.9

29.3

24.1

25.7

U.S. Industrial

24.3

23.6

22.6

23.2

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.5

2.3

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

98.5

94.0

87.2

79.2

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

120.0

115.1

108.3

101.4

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Wind

14

15

12

13

15

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

37

37

41

40

39

Coal

18

17

16

15

14

Nuclear

19

19

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.23

2.42

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.01

2.34

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.50

6.94

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.91

2.18

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.20

2.39

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.20

3.17

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

14.85

8.00

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.11

1.40

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.78

2.91

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

30.50

29.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.75

28.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

16.75

39.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

89.50

75.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

86.00

45.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

97.25

50.50

