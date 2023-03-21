US natgas slips to 1-month low on ample storage as weather moderates

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped for a third straight session to their lowest in a month on Tuesday, weighed down by lower heating demand as weather moderates with sufficient inventory in storage.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery traded 6.6 cents lower, or 3%, to $2.16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT) after hitting a fresh low since Feb. 23 earlier.
"We're seeing a combination of weather softening and lower feed gas into some of the LNG plants, which basically has us in a more surplus environment than we were just a few days ago," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
"The weather forecast, if you go back two or three weeks, had shown a cold end to March and now those forecasts have revised warmer, which is less supportive to the market."
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 115.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 108.3 bcfd next week.
There are also concerns that the production is going to falter because of the low prices, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.7 bcfd so far in March from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to gas price declines of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they were using to drill for gas.
In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing some oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Milder winter weather this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.
Gas stockpiles were about 24% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended March 10 and were expected to end about 16% above normal during the colder-than-normal week ended March 17, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
"We still see significant price support further down the curve with Europe likely to be a strong buyer later in the summer amidst some tank topping ahead of the winter as Russian supply availability will be negligible in relation to past years," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"So, by and large, we still see some near-term price softening but will be looking to approach the long side by week's end depending upon the market's response to the EIA storage."
Week ended Mar 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 10 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 17
Five-year average Mar 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
-58
-55
-45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,892
1,972
1,396
1,549
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.3%
23.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.23
2.22
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.61
11.87
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.16
13.18
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
236
238
234
230
236
U.S. GFS CDDs
19
21
21
22
18
U.S. GFS TDDs
255
259
255
252
254
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.7
98.8
99.0
94.3
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
8.0
8.0
9.0
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.4
106.7
107.0
103.3
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.7
2.8
3.5
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.4
5.3
5.5
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
13.0
13.0
13.2
7.4
U.S. Commercial
14.0
13.2
11.0
10.1
12.4
U.S. Residential
22.3
20.8
17.0
14.3
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.4
28.9
29.3
24.1
25.7
U.S. Industrial
24.3
23.6
22.6
23.2
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.5
2.3
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
98.5
94.0
87.2
79.2
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
120.0
115.1
108.3
101.4
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Wind
14
15
12
13
15
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
37
37
41
40
39
Coal
18
17
16
15
14
Nuclear
19
19
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.23
2.42
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.01
2.34
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.50
6.94
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.91
2.18
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.20
2.39
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.20
3.17
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
14.85
8.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.11
1.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.78
2.91
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
30.50
29.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
30.75
28.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
16.75
39.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
89.50
75.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
86.00
45.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
97.25
50.50
(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.