US natgas slips on bets for bigger-than-expected storage build

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures snapped a three-session winning streak on Wednesday on expectations of a bigger-than-expected injection into gas inventories.

The price drop came despite projections for warmer weather and a slight uptick in demand forecasts than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.1 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $2.365 per million British thermal units.

"We're getting some warm weather, but we're also getting supply enough to produce injections of over 100 (billion cubic feet). That's why the market softened up a little bit," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

According to 16 analysts polled by Reuters, U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 108 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week. That compares with a 87 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 91 bcf.EIA/GAS

Data from Refinitiv showed a higher-than-normal number of cooling-degree days, when higher temperatures lead to greater demand for cooling, in the next two weeks at 106 compared to the 30-year average of 95.

Refinitiv also said average gas output in May so far in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.4 bcf per day (bcfd).

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract inched up but remained near its 2-year low on solid inventories and weak demand and is expected to remain at low levels as rising temperatures contribute to lower heating demand. NG/EU

Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 92.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.8 bcfd next week.

Week ended May 12 (Forecast) Week ended May 5 (Actual) Year ago May 12 Five-year average May 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 108 78 87 91

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,249 2,141 1,719 1,900

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 18.4% 18.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.35 2.38 8.16 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.41 10.32 28.96 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.86 9.86 22.70 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 29 25 37 44 50 U.S. GFS CDDs 106 89 114 102 95 U.S. GFS TDDs 135 114 151 146 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.3 101.3 101.5 96.9 89.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 6.0 6.7 8.6 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.6 107.4 108.1 105.5 96.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 1.9 1.9 2.9 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.5 6.3 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.8 13.3 12.2 7.0 U.S. Commercial 5.4 5.1 4.8 5.8 5.7 U.S. Residential 5.8 4.8 4.3 6.6 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 34.2 31.7 28.6 27.5 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.3 21.3 20.9 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.6 72.5 69.1 69.0 68.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.0 92.8 89.8 90.4 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 12 Week ended May 5 Week ended Apr 28 Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Wind 12 13 12 17 15 Solar 5 5 4 5 5 Hydro 9 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 3 3 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 39 39 37 38 Coal 14 13 16 14 14 Nuclear 19 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.28 2.25

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.56 1.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.26 4.08

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.49 1.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.32 2.18

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.65 1.62

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.62 2.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.61 1.52

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.91 2.55

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.50 30.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.75 35.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 41.00 59.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 26.38 31.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 28.75 27.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 29.50 33.00

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)

