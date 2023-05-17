US natgas slips on bets for bigger-than-expected storage build

Adds settlement price, updates poll details
May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures snapped a three-session winning streak on Wednesday on expectations of a bigger-than-expected injection into gas inventories.
The price drop came despite projections for warmer weather and a slight uptick in demand forecasts than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.1 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $2.365 per million British thermal units.
"We're getting some warm weather, but we're also getting supply enough to produce injections of over 100 (billion cubic feet). That's why the market softened up a little bit," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.
According to 16 analysts polled by Reuters, U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 108 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week. That compares with a 87 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 91 bcf.EIA/GAS
Data from Refinitiv showed a higher-than-normal number of cooling-degree days, when higher temperatures lead to greater demand for cooling, in the next two weeks at 106 compared to the 30-year average of 95.
Refinitiv also said average gas output in May so far in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.4 bcf per day (bcfd).
The benchmark Dutch front-month gas contract inched up but remained near its 2-year low on solid inventories and weak demand and is expected to remain at low levels as rising temperatures contribute to lower heating demand. NG/EU
Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 92.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.8 bcfd next week.
Week ended May 12 (Forecast)
Week ended May 5 (Actual)
Year ago May 12
Five-year average May 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
108
78
87
91
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,249
2,141
1,719
1,900
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
18.4%
18.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.35
2.38
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.41
10.32
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.86
9.86
22.70
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
29
25
37
44
50
U.S. GFS CDDs
106
89
114
102
95
U.S. GFS TDDs
135
114
151
146
145
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.3
101.3
101.5
96.9
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.3
6.0
6.7
8.6
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.6
107.4
108.1
105.5
96.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.8
1.9
1.9
2.9
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.6
5.5
6.3
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.8
13.3
12.2
7.0
U.S. Commercial
5.4
5.1
4.8
5.8
5.7
U.S. Residential
5.8
4.8
4.3
6.6
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
34.2
31.7
28.6
27.5
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.3
21.3
20.9
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.8
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
70.6
72.5
69.1
69.0
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
91.0
92.8
89.8
90.4
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Week ended Apr 21
Week ended Apr 14
Wind
12
13
12
17
15
Solar
5
5
4
5
5
Hydro
9
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
3
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
39
39
37
38
Coal
14
13
16
14
14
Nuclear
19
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.28
2.25
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.56
1.43
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.26
4.08
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.49
1.39
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.32
2.18
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.65
1.62
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.62
2.79
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.61
1.52
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.91
2.55
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.50
30.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
31.75
35.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
41.00
59.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
26.38
31.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
28.75
27.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
29.50
33.00
(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)
((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.