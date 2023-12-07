US natgas slides to 3-month low on mild weather, Golden Pass LNG delay

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a three-month low on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand as investors worried liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports would not grow much in 2024.
On Wednesday, Exxon MobilXOM.Ndelayed expected LNG production at its 2.4-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.
Traders said that delay helped sink futures prices by about 5% on Wednesday because it would reduce demand and leave more gas in the U.S., forcing producers to cut production or inject more gas into storage or both.
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed a massive 117 billion cubic feet (bcf) withdrawal from storage during the week ended Dec. 1, bigger than the 106-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and exceeding a withdrawal of 30 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 48 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Analysts said last week's withdrawal was bigger than usual because cold weather boosted heating demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.4 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.525 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:04 a.m. EST (1604 GMT). For the second straight day, it was on track for its lowest close since Sept. 6 and also in oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30.
With record production levels and ample storage, the gas futures market has been sending bearish signals for weeks that futures prices for this winter (November-March) had likely already peaked in November.
One of the biggest signs the market has given up on winter price spikes was the collapse of the premium of futures for March over April NGH24-J24 to a record low of just one cent per mmBtu.
March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Traders have noted that gas demand peaks during the winter heating season and therefore summer prices should not trade above winter.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slid to 107.3 bcfd so far in December from a record 107.8 bcfd in November.
Daily output was on track to drop by 2.2 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary one-month low of 106.0 bcfd on Thursday.
Meteorologists projected the weather would turn from warmer-than-normal from Dec. 7-10 to near-normal from Dec. 11-14 and then back to warmer-than-normal from Dec. 15-22.
With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.5 bcfd this week to 126.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.4 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 1 Actual
Week ended Nov 24 Actual
Year ago Dec 1
Five-year average
Dec 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-117
+10
-30
-48
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,719
3,836
3,465
3,485
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.7%
8.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.50
2.57
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.58
12.38
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.01
16.06
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
338
348
362
367
395
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
11
6
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
340
350
373
373
399
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
109.0
107.3
107.4
102.7
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.7
8.8
9.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
116.1
116.2
111.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
3.9
5.2
5.6
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.1
14.5
14.4
11.7
8.6
U.S. Commercial
15.5
13.2
14.2
13.5
14.6
U.S. Residential
25.5
21.0
23.2
21.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.8
33.3
33.2
30.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.3
24.7
24.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.8
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
108.6
99.9
103.5
98.7
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
130.0
121.5
126.4
119.3
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
86
88
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
84
86
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
86
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Wind
10
10
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
42
39
42
41
Coal
18
17
16
17
16
Nuclear
22
20
22
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.76
2.72
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.73
2.66
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.89
4.95
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.09
2.31
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.33
2.50
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.90
13.04
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.30
4.65
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.01
2.03
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.56
1.56
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
102.50
117.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
41.75
47.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.25
24.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
61.00
69.60
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.00
45.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
34.50
42.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)
