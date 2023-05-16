US natgas settles mostly unchanged on lower demand forecasts

Recasts with closing prices, adds comment in paragraphs 1-3
May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Tuesday, as forecasts for less demand over the next week offset support from expectations of a dip in production going forward.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled mostly unchanged at $2.376 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract hit its highest since April 28 earlier in the session.
"The gas market posted little change but the early 2-1/2-week highs are keeping this 3-day bull move alive for now until the demand side of the ledger offers a larger offset against the latest supply side headlines that featured last Friday's reported plunge in the gas rig counts," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
A number of oil and gas companies in Canada's main crude-producing province Alberta restarted production after wildfires forced them to temporarily curtail output.
Energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O on Friday said the gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 16 to 141 in the week to May 12, the lowest since April 2022. [RIG/U]
"A combination of the reduction of production in Canada and the substantial drop in (US) rig counts seem to signal that we may have turned the bottom," Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
But looking ahead, "the perception of oversupply continuing into the summer is going to weigh a little bit."
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd).
Meanwhile, in Europe gas fell to a fresh near two-year low amid tepid demand and strong supply, but lower wind speeds supported day-ahead prices. NG/EU
Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would switch from warmer-than-normal levels from May 12-17 to near-normal from May 18-27.
Refinitiv forecasts that U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.0 bcfd next week.
Week ended May 12 (Forecast)
Week ended May 5 (Actual)
Year ago May 12
Five-year average May 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
106
78
87
91
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,247
2,141
1,719
1,900
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
18.3%
18.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.35
2.37
8.16
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.43
10.74
28.96
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.03
11.16
22.70
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
25
30
37
46
52
U.S. GFS CDDs
89
88
113
99
93
U.S. GFS TDDs
114
118
150
145
145
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.3
101.5
101.8
96.9
89.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.3
6.3
6.8
8.6
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.6
107.8
108.6
105.5
96.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.8
2.0
1.9
2.9
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.4
5.5
6.3
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.8
13.0
12.2
7.0
U.S. Commercial
5.4
5.0
4.7
5.8
5.7
U.S. Residential
5.8
4.7
4.2
6.6
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
33.6
31.4
28.6
27.5
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.3
21.3
20.9
21.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.8
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
70.6
71.8
68.6
69.0
68.4
Total U.S. Demand
91.0
92.0
89.0
90.4
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 12
Week ended May 5
Week ended Apr 28
Week ended Apr 21
Week ended Apr 14
Wind
11
13
12
17
15
Solar
5
5
4
5
5
Hydro
9
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
3
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
39
39
37
38
Coal
14
13
16
14
14
Nuclear
19
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.25
1.98
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.43
1.09
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.08
3.69
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.39
1.08
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.18
1.78
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.62
1.17
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.79
1.79
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.52
0.97
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.55
2.11
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
30.50
25.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.50
37.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
59.75
26.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
31.00
15.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
27.75
9.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
33.00
12.25
