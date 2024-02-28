US natgas rises over 2%, helped by cooler weather forecasts

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained more than 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from a four-year low hit in the previous session, helped by forecasts for slightly cooler weather leading to increased demand for gas for heating.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery traded 3.4% higher to $1.87 per million British thermal units. Prices dropped to as low as $1.51 in the previous session, its weakest level since June 2020, hurt by surplus supplies.
"Today prices are all about weather's starting to get a little bit colder and production tallying off a bit," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.
"But, unless forecast project it to be cold through March, it is not going to be enough to offset all the heating degree days that we missed."
LSEG estimated 260 heating degree days (HDDs) for the year as of Wednesday compared with 259 HDDs on Tuesday.
LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, however, output so far this week was at 102.4 bcf compared to 104.3 bcf last week.
Last week, prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a recent plunge in prices.
Natural gas prices have plunged around 26% so far this year, hurt by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.
Market participants also kept tabs on a wildfire that ripped across the Texas Panhandle.
Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were steady, with ample supply despite an increased impact from a Norwegian outage. NG/EU
Qatar's planned expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production could see it control nearly 25% share of theglobal marketby 2030 and squeeze out rival projects, including in the United States where President Joe Biden has paused new export approvals, market experts say.
|
Week ended Feb 23
Forecast
Week ended Feb 16 Actual
Year ago Feb 23
Five-year average
Feb 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-97
-60
-79
-143
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,373
2,470
2,126
1,876
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
26.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.79
1.55
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.07
7.35
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.22
8.3
16.87
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
260.1
258.7
331.07
385.79
386.24
U.S. GFS CDDs
8.5
9.6
15.09
7.35
5.71
U.S. GFS TDDs
268.6
268.3
346.09
393.14
354
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.1
103
103
101.3
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.0
8.3
8.7
8.7
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
114.1
111.3
111.6
110.0
101.7
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.7
3.7
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.6
6.4
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.6
13.9
13.7
12.8
8.4
U.S. Commercial
14.8
12.7
11.0
14.1
16.3
U.S. Residential
23.8
19.6
17.1
22.6
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
34.3
29.8
29.9
30.3
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.9
24.1
23.4
24.1
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.1
5.1
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.4
2.7
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
105.9
94.1
89.0
99.1
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
129.4
118.2
112.8
120.3
123.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
81
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
83
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
81
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended March 1
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Wind
15
12
11
14
9
Solar
5
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
38
41
41
38
40
Coal
13
15
16
16
18
Nuclear
22
20
21
21
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.52
1.65
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.35
1.27
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.72
2.40
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.30
1.18
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.41
1.33
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.48
1.47
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.31
2.51
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.36
0.39
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.72
1.74
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
23.75
25.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.75
22.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
17.50
16.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
43.25
41.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
14.36
13.25
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
11.50
4.5
(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)
((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))
