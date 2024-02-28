US natgas rises over 2%, helped by cooler weather forecasts

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained more than 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from a four-year low hit in the previous session, helped by forecasts for slightly cooler weather leading to increased demand for gas for heating.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery traded 3.4% higher to $1.87 per million British thermal units. Prices dropped to as low as $1.51 in the previous session, its weakest level since June 2020, hurt by surplus supplies.

"Today prices are all about weather's starting to get a little bit colder and production tallying off a bit," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

"But, unless forecast project it to be cold through March, it is not going to be enough to offset all the heating degree days that we missed."

LSEG estimated 260 heating degree days (HDDs) for the year as of Wednesday compared with 259 HDDs on Tuesday.

LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, output so far this week was at 102.4 bcf compared to 104.3 bcf last week.

Last week, prices soared about 13% after Chesapeake Energy CHK.O, soon to be the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern Energy SWN.N, cut planned production for 2024 by roughly 30% after a recent plunge in prices.

Natural gas prices have plunged around 26% so far this year, hurt by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.

Market participants also kept tabs on a wildfire that ripped across the Texas Panhandle.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were steady, with ample supply despite an increased impact from a Norwegian outage. NG/EU

Qatar's planned expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) production could see it control nearly 25% share of theglobal marketby 2030 and squeeze out rival projects, including in the United States where President Joe Biden has paused new export approvals, market experts say.

Week ended Feb 23 Forecast Week ended Feb 16 Actual Year ago Feb 23 Five-year average Feb 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -97 -60 -79 -143 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,373 2,470 2,126 1,876 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 26.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.79 1.55 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.07 7.35 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.22 8.3 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 260.1 258.7 331.07 385.79 386.24 U.S. GFS CDDs 8.5 9.6 15.09 7.35 5.71 U.S. GFS TDDs 268.6 268.3 346.09 393.14 354 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.1 103 103 101.3 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.0 8.3 8.7 8.7 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 114.1 111.3 111.6 110.0 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.7 3.7 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 6.6 6.4 5.8 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.6 13.9 13.7 12.8 8.4 U.S. Commercial 14.8 12.7 11.0 14.1 16.3 U.S. Residential 23.8 19.6 17.1 22.6 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 34.3 29.8 29.9 30.3 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.9 24.1 23.4 24.1 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.5 2.4 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 105.9 94.1 89.0 99.1 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 129.4 118.2 112.8 120.3 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 81 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 83 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended March 1 Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Wind 15 12 11 14 9 Solar 5 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 38 41 41 38 40 Coal 13 15 16 16 18 Nuclear 22 20 21 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.52 1.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.35 1.27 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.72 2.40 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.30 1.18 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.41 1.33 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.48 1.47 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.31 2.51 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.36 0.39 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.72 1.74 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 25.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.75 22.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 17.50 16.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 43.25 41.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 14.36 13.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 11.50 4.5

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.