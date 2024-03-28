US natgas rig count unchanged at 112 - Baker Hughes

New YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States remains unchanged at 112 in the week to Mar 28, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Thursday. Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- rose by 2 to 558. Oil rigs fell by 3 to 506. (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

