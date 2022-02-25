US natgas rig count rose 3 at 127 - Baker Hughes

New YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by 3 this week to 127, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- rose by 4 to 593. Oil rigs rose by 2 to 522. (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

