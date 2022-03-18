US natgas rig count rose 2 at 137 - Baker Hughes

New YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by 2 this week to 137, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- fell by 1 to 606. Oil rigs fell by 3 to 524. (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

