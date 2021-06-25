BioTech

US natgas rig count rose 1 at 98 - Baker Hughes

New YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by 1 this week to 98, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- fell by 4 to 421. Oil rigs fell by 1 to 372. (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

