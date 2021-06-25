US natgas rig count rose 1 at 98 - Baker Hughes
New YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by 1 this week to 98, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- fell by 4 to 421. Oil rigs fell by 1 to 372. (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBKR GE
Other TopicsCompanies US Markets
Latest BioTech Videos
Explore BioTechExplore
Most Popular
- Alfi Inc shares tumble more than 25% from record highs, 'meme stock' Torchlight also sinks
- Australia's PEXA files IPO prospectus, to begin trading in July
- Philips recalls some 3-4 million "CPAP", ventilator machines due to foam part
- Alfi Inc shares set to fall from record highs, 'meme stock' Torchlight sinks