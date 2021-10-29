US natgas rig count rose 1 at 100 - Baker Hughes
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States rose by 1 this week to 100, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- rose by 1 to 483. Oil rigs rose by 1 to 444. (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050) nAQN051JEQ
