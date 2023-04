New YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by 1 this week to 157, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- fell by 3 to 683. Oil rigs fell by 2 to 588. (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

