US natgas prices up about 2% as hot weather boosts cooling demand

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

July 14, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Friday on forecasts for higher demand than previously expected over the next two weeks with the weather expected to remain hotter than normal through the end of July, especially in Texas.

That price increase came despite a rise in U.S. gas output and a reduced amount of fuel flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants as maintenance is ongoing at some facilities.

Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Thursday, and is expected to top that on Friday and on July 18 and 19, as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to cope with a lingering heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.2 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.587 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:53 a.m. (1353 GMT). On Thursday the contract closed at its lowest since June 20.

For the week, the front month was down less than 1% after falling about 8% last week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.1 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 102.0 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal through at least July 29.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 101.2 bcfd this week to 106.6 bcfd next week and 107.4 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next week were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. But, that is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. Those prices, however, were down about 62% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022, due to mild winter temperatures around the world and above-average storage inventories in the northern hemisphere. NG/EU

In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.

Week ended Jul 14 Forecast

Week ended Jul 7 Actual

Year ago Jul 14

Five-year average

Jul 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

54

49

35

45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,984

2,930

2,396

2,611

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.3%

14.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.57

2.55

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.36

8.76

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.91

11.98

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

2

2

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

263

266

239

212

205

U.S. GFS TDDs

264

268

241

215

208

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.1

101.6

101.0

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.0

7.8

8.7

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.0

108.6

108.8

105.8

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

1.2

1.1

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

6.5

6.9

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.4

12.4

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.3

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.4

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

45.0

44.6

49.6

43.4

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.2

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.3

81.1

86.2

79.8

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

103.1

101.2

106.6

98.9

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

78

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 123

Week ended Jun 16

Wind

7

6

10

9

8

Solar

4

4

4

4

5

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

45

43

42

43

Coal

19

19

18

17

16

Nuclear

18

18

17

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.50

2.54

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.63

1.81

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.40

4.34

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.54

1.70

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.27

2.37

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.75

1.88

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.98

3.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.33

2.33

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.77

1.79

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

41.25

36.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

46.25

50.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

81.00

123.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

71.25

69.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.50

47.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.25

53.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

