US natgas prices up 7% to 7-week high ahead of record demand next week

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% to a seven-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for extremely cold weather next week that will boost demand to a record high.
In addition to sky-high gas demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment as happened in Texas in February 2021 and in Appalachia in December 2022. The industry calls freezing wells freeze-offs.
Ahead of that extreme cold, a massive winter storm was moving across the eastern half of the U.S. So far, the storm has knocked out power to over 418,000 homes and businesses in 12 states.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 21.0 cents, or 7.0%, to settle at $3.190 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since Nov. 15.
Even though the colder weather is coming, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.
Analysts said there was currently about 12.2% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.1 bcfd to a preliminary three-month low of 106.0 bcfd on Tuesday. Analysts, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists projected U.S. weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-22 before turning back to warmer than normal from Jan. 23-24.
As use of the fuel for heating soars, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 137.0 bcfd this week to 160.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach a daily record of 170.0 bcfd on Jan. 15 and 173.7 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG's latest forecasts.
Traders noted it would be unusual for gas use to hit a record on Jan. 15 since it is the U.S. Martin Luther King Day holiday when many businesses and government offices will be shut for a long weekend.
Those daily forecasts were higher than LSEG projected on Monday and would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022 during the winter storm the energy industry calls Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.
|
Week ended Jan 5 Forecast
Week ended Dec 29 Actual
Year ago Jan 5
Five-year average
Jan 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-123
-14
-23
-89
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,353
3,476
2,900
2,988
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
12.2%
13.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.06
2.98
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.09
10.13
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.48
11.57
24.34
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
517
507
360
442
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
4
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
518
508
364
445
449
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.0
107.6
107.7
101.2
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.1
9.4
10.0
9.3
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
117.1
117.0
117.7
110.5
103.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.0
3.0
2.9
2.8
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.5
5.1
4.8
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.6
14.1
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
15.7
16.6
22.8
14.9
16.6
U.S. Residential
26.0
28.1
40.0
24.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
36.3
35.1
38.8
29.9
29.5
U.S. Industrial
25.6
25.7
28.0
24.7
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.0
3.7
3.0
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
112.0
113.9
138.8
102.1
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
134.9
137.0
160.8
122.2
125.6
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
80
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
82
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Wind
7
8
11
11
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
5
6
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
42
40
41
41
Coal
21
19
16
18
17
Nuclear
20
20
22
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.72
2.75
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.55
2.55
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.31
6.67
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.60
2.39
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.57
2.44
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.35
5.00
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.02
5.55
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.10
1.69
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.92
1.70
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
54.75
58.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
31.50
35.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
27.00
25.50
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
88.25
115.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.25
46.75
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.00
46.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Ros Russell and Marguerita Choy)
