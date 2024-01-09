US natgas prices up 7% to 7-week high ahead of record demand next week

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% to a seven-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for extremely cold weather next week that will boost demand to a record high.

In addition to sky-high gas demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment as happened in Texas in February 2021 and in Appalachia in December 2022. The industry calls freezing wells freeze-offs.

Ahead of that extreme cold, a massive winter storm was moving across the eastern half of the U.S. So far, the storm has knocked out power to over 418,000 homes and businesses in 12 states.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 21.0 cents, or 7.0%, to settle at $3.190 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since Nov. 15.

Even though the colder weather is coming, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

Analysts said there was currently about 12.2% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.1 bcfd to a preliminary three-month low of 106.0 bcfd on Tuesday. Analysts, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected U.S. weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-22 before turning back to warmer than normal from Jan. 23-24.

As use of the fuel for heating soars, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 137.0 bcfd this week to 160.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach a daily record of 170.0 bcfd on Jan. 15 and 173.7 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG's latest forecasts.

Traders noted it would be unusual for gas use to hit a record on Jan. 15 since it is the U.S. Martin Luther King Day holiday when many businesses and government offices will be shut for a long weekend.

Those daily forecasts were higher than LSEG projected on Monday and would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022 during the winter storm the energy industry calls Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Week ended Jan 5 Forecast Week ended Dec 29 Actual Year ago Jan 5 Five-year average Jan 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -123 -14 -23 -89 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,353 3,476 2,900 2,988 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.2% 13.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 3.06 2.98 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.09 10.13 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.48 11.57 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 517 507 360 442 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 4 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 518 508 364 445 449 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.0 107.6 107.7 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.1 9.4 10.0 9.3 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 117.1 117.0 117.7 110.5 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.5 5.1 4.8 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.6 14.1 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 15.7 16.6 22.8 14.9 16.6 U.S. Residential 26.0 28.1 40.0 24.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 36.3 35.1 38.8 29.9 29.5 U.S. Industrial 25.6 25.7 28.0 24.7 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.0 3.7 3.0 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 112.0 113.9 138.8 102.1 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 134.9 137.0 160.8 122.2 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 80 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 82 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Wind 7 8 11 11 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 5 6 7 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 42 40 41 41 Coal 21 19 16 18 17 Nuclear 20 20 22 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.72 2.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.55 2.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.31 6.67 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.60 2.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.57 2.44 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.35 5.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.02 5.55 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.10 1.69 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.92 1.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 54.75 58.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 35.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.00 25.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 88.25 115.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 54.25 46.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.00 46.25

