News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices up 4% to one-week high ahead of weekly storage report

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

July 20, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Thursday on a daily drop in output, forecasts for higher demand next week than previously expected and hotter-than-normal weather through early August, especially in Texas.

That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger-than-usual for this time of year due in part to slow growth in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 14. That compares with an increase of 35 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 45 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.978 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 14.1% above the five-year average of 2.611 tcf for the time of year.

Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Thursday (and next week) as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.2 cents, or 3.9%, to $2.705 per million British thermal units at 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 11.

A lack of rapid price moves in recent weeks - futures have not settled up or down more than 5% so far in July - cut the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to 58.1%, its lowest since April 2022. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

At-the-money 30-day implied volatility NGATMIV, a determinant of an option's premium, averaged 76.2% so far in 2023, down from 80.6% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 53.2%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.3 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary one-week low of 100.4 bcfd on Thursday due mostly to declines in Oklahoma and North Dakota.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 4.

With warmer weather coming and LNG export plants expected to return soon, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 105.7 bcfd this week to 106.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu.

Week ended Jul 14 Forecast

Week ended Jul 7 Actual

Year ago Jul 14

Five-year average

Jul 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

48

49

35

45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,978

2,930

2,396

2,611

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.1%

14.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.62

2.60

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.95

8.61

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.75

11.02

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

2

2

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

255

253

248

213

205

U.S. GFS TDDs

257

255

250

216

208

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

101.1

101.3

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

10.2

7.5

7.4

8.9

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.6

108.6

108.7

106.0

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

4.4

1.7

1.7

4.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.8

6.7

7.0

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.7

13.1

10.6

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

44.4

48.0

48.4

46.3

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.0

84.6

85.1

83.0

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

104.7

105.7

106.8

104.0

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

75

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Wind

7

7

6

10

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

45

45

43

42

Coal

19

19

19

18

17

Nuclear

17

17

18

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.51

2.52

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.65

1.89

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.90

4.71

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.51

1.61

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.31

2.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.75

1.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.67

5.61

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.35

2.23

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.81

1.69

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

34.00

37.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

39.00

38.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

175.00

49.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

129.50

121.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

86.50

80.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

91.25

81.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.