US natgas prices up 4% to one-week high ahead of weekly storage report

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Thursday on a daily drop in output, forecasts for higher demand next week than previously expected and hotter-than-normal weather through early August, especially in Texas.
That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger-than-usual for this time of year due in part to slow growth in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 14. That compares with an increase of 35 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 45 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.978 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 14.1% above the five-year average of 2.611 tcf for the time of year.
Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Thursday (and next week) as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.2 cents, or 3.9%, to $2.705 per million British thermal units at 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 11.
A lack of rapid price moves in recent weeks - futures have not settled up or down more than 5% so far in July - cut the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to 58.1%, its lowest since April 2022. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.
At-the-money 30-day implied volatility NGATMIV, a determinant of an option's premium, averaged 76.2% so far in 2023, down from 80.6% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 53.2%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.3 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary one-week low of 100.4 bcfd on Thursday due mostly to declines in Oklahoma and North Dakota.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 4.
With warmer weather coming and LNG export plants expected to return soon, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 105.7 bcfd this week to 106.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu.
|
Week ended Jul 14 Forecast
Week ended Jul 7 Actual
Year ago Jul 14
Five-year average
Jul 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
48
49
35
45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,978
2,930
2,396
2,611
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.1%
14.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.62
2.60
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.95
8.61
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.75
11.02
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
2
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
255
253
248
213
205
U.S. GFS TDDs
257
255
250
216
208
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.1
101.3
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.2
7.5
7.4
8.9
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.6
108.6
108.7
106.0
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
4.4
1.7
1.7
4.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.8
6.7
7.0
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.7
13.1
10.6
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
44.4
48.0
48.4
46.3
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.3
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.0
84.6
85.1
83.0
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
104.7
105.7
106.8
104.0
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
75
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Wind
7
7
6
10
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
45
45
43
42
Coal
19
19
19
18
17
Nuclear
17
17
18
17
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.51
2.52
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.65
1.89
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.90
4.71
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.51
1.61
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.31
2.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.75
1.90
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.67
5.61
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.35
2.23
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.81
1.69
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
34.00
37.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
39.00
38.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
175.00
49.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
129.50
121.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
86.50
80.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
91.25
81.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
