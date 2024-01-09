News & Insights

US natgas prices up 4% to 7-week high ahead of record demand next week

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January 09, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a seven-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for extremely cold weather next week that will boost demand to a record high.

In addition to sky-high gas demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment as happened in Texas in February 2021 and in Appalachia in December 2022. The industry calls freezing wells freeze-offs.

Ahead of that extreme cold, a massive winter storm was moving across the eastern half of the United States. So far, the storm has knocked out power to over 302,000 homes and businesses in nine states.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 13.1 cents, or 4.4%, to $3.111 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:09 a.m. EST (1509 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 15.

That put the contract up for a sixth day and kept it in technically overbought territory for a third day in a row for the first time since October.

After futures gained 15% last week, speculators cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a third week in a row, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Even though the coldest part of winter is coming, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

Analysts said there was currently about 12.2% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.1 bcfd to a preliminary three-month low of 106.0 bcfd on Tuesday. Analysts, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected U.S. weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-22 before turning back to warmer than normal from Jan. 23-24.

As use of the fuel for heating soars, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 137.0 bcfd this week to 160.8 bcfd next week. The forecasts for next week were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach a daily record of 170.0 bcfd on Jan. 15 and 173.7 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG's latest forecasts.

Traders noted it would be unusual for gas use to hit a record high on Jan. 15 since it is the U.S. Martin Luther King Day holiday when many businesses and government offices will be shut for a long weekend.

Those daily forecasts were higher than LSEG projected on Monday and would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022 during the winter storm the energy industry calls Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Week ended Jan 5 Forecast

Week ended Dec 29 Actual

Year ago Jan 5

Five-year average

Jan 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-123

-14

-23

-89

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,353

3,476

2,900

2,988

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

12.2%

13.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.06

2.98

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.09

10.13

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.48

11.57

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

517

507

360

442

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

4

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

518

508

364

445

449

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.0

107.6

107.7

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.1

9.4

10.0

9.3

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

117.1

117.0

117.7

110.5

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.0

3.0

2.9

2.8

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.5

5.1

4.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.6

14.1

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

15.7

16.6

22.8

14.9

16.6

U.S. Residential

26.0

28.1

40.0

24.1

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

36.3

35.1

38.8

29.9

29.5

U.S. Industrial

25.6

25.7

28.0

24.7

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.0

3.7

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

112.0

113.9

138.8

102.1

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

134.9

137.0

160.8

122.2

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

80

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

82

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Wind

7

8

11

11

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

3

Hydro

5

6

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

42

40

41

41

Coal

21

19

16

18

17

Nuclear

20

20

22

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.72

2.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.55

2.55

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.31

6.67

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.60

2.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.57

2.44

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.35

5.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.02

5.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.10

1.69

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.92

1.70

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

54.75

58.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.50

35.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.00

25.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

88.25

115.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

54.25

46.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.00

46.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Ros Russell)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

