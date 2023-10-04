US natgas prices up 3% to 8-month high on cooler forecasts, rising exports

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to an eight-month high on Wednesday after breaking through a key point of technical resistance on lower output and forecasts for cooler weather and rising exports.
That price increase happened even though the weather was expected to remain warmer than usual over the next two weeks - just not as warm as previously expected - which should keep demand for both heating and cooling low.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9.5 cents, or 3.2%, to $3.044 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27.
That price gain pushed the front-month into technically overbought territory after breaking through the key psychological $3 per mmBtu level of resistance for the first time since early August. Prices have not closed above $3 since March.
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from 102.9 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 103.1 bcfd in August.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through Oct. 19.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 95.1 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were similar to LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
RISING EXPORTS
Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.3 bcfd so far in October, up from a record 7.2 bcfd in September, according to LSEG data.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants held around 12.6 bcfd so far in October, the same as in September. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Energy traders said they expected Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland to exit a maintenance outage over the next week or so based in part on company notices to customers that some pipeline work was expected to be completed on Oct. 4. Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Sep 29 Forecast
Week ended Sep 22 Actual
Year ago Sep 29
Five-year average
Sep 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
87
90
126
103
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,446
3,359
3,088
3,273
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.3%
6.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.98
2.95
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.61
11.52
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.25
14.40
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
82
71
91
84
106
U.S. GFS CDDs
70
71
54
70
55
U.S. GFS TDDs
152
142
145
154
161
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.6
102.4
102.4
100.4
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
6.7
6.9
8.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.4
109.1
109.2
109.0
101.0
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.6
1.6
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.3
7.2
7.2
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.7
12.8
10.4
7.1
U.S. Commercial
4.9
5.0
6.1
5.8
7.0
U.S. Residential
4.0
4.2
6.3
5.9
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
37.0
35.7
31.8
32.0
30.1
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.6
22.1
21.6
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.7
73.7
73.4
72.5
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.8
95.1
95.0
90.6
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
96
96
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
92
93
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
95
96
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Wind
12
8
8
5
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
44
43
46
44
Coal
16
17
17
18
19
Nuclear
19
20
20
19
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.71
2.70
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.32
1.32
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.58
4.94
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.21
1.11
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.42
2.30
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.55
1.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.23
5.24
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.97
1.60
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.73
1.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
33.50
27.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
61.50
60.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
37.50
31.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
50.25
46.51
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
24.25
25.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
46.50
43.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
