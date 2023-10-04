US natgas prices up 3% to 8-month high on cooler forecasts, rising exports

Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to an eight-month high on Wednesday after breaking through a key point of technical resistance on lower output and forecasts for cooler weather and rising exports.

That price increase happened even though the weather was expected to remain warmer than usual over the next two weeks - just not as warm as previously expected - which should keep demand for both heating and cooling low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9.5 cents, or 3.2%, to $3.044 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27.

That price gain pushed the front-month into technically overbought territory after breaking through the key psychological $3 per mmBtu level of resistance for the first time since early August. Prices have not closed above $3 since March.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from 102.9 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 103.1 bcfd in August.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through Oct. 19.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 95.1 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were similar to LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

RISING EXPORTS

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.3 bcfd so far in October, up from a record 7.2 bcfd in September, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants held around 12.6 bcfd so far in October, the same as in September. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland to exit a maintenance outage over the next week or so based in part on company notices to customers that some pipeline work was expected to be completed on Oct. 4. Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 29 Forecast Week ended Sep 22 Actual Year ago Sep 29 Five-year average Sep 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 87 90 126 103 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,446 3,359 3,088 3,273 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.3% 6.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.98 2.95 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.61 11.52 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.25 14.40 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 82 71 91 84 106 U.S. GFS CDDs 70 71 54 70 55 U.S. GFS TDDs 152 142 145 154 161 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.6 102.4 102.4 100.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.7 6.9 8.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.4 109.1 109.2 109.0 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 1.6 1.6 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.3 7.2 7.2 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.7 12.8 10.4 7.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.0 6.1 5.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.2 6.3 5.9 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 37.0 35.7 31.8 32.0 30.1 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.6 22.1 21.6 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.7 73.7 73.4 72.5 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 95.8 95.1 95.0 90.6 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 96 96 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 92 93 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 95 96 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Wind 12 8 8 5 9 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 44 43 46 44 Coal 16 17 17 18 19 Nuclear 19 20 20 19 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.71 2.70 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.32 1.32 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.58 4.94 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.21 1.11 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.42 2.30 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.55 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.23 5.24 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.97 1.60 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.73 1.76 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.50 27.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 61.50 60.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 37.50 31.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 50.25 46.51 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.25 25.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.50 43.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.