US natgas prices up 3% to 1-week high on colder forecasts, lower output

March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to a one-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Energy traders also noted that futures were supported by a continued drop in U.S. output after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.80 cents, or 2.8%, to $1.751 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 11.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 40% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Those low prices were expected to boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but will cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 6% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

In the spot market, next-day gas at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in the Permian Shale in West Texas fell about 53% to a positive 14 cents per mmBtu for Tuesday. Last week, Waha prices collapsed to a 10-month low of negative 35 cents for Friday.

Traders said prices turn negative to encourage producers to stop pulling gas out of the ground when the fuel gets trapped in a supply basin like the Permian due to pipeline outages during times of low demand.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.20 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.10 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.50 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 6.10 bcfd over the past month to a preliminary two-month low of 98.30 bcfd.

That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.30-bcfd drop due to freezing wells during a brutal freeze in mid-January.

LSEG forecast gas demand in the lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 114.70 bcfd this week to 115.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slid to an average of 13.30 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.70 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.70 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas return to full service, which could happen in late March.

Based on the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG, analysts said it looked like a second train at the plant was starting to return to service. Freeport LNG said on Monday that train 1 was operating but would not comment on the status of trains 2 and 3, which had been shut.

Week ended Mar 15 Forecast Week ended Mar 8 Actual Year ago Mar 15 Five-year average Mar 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -3 -9 -68 -42 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,322 2,325 1,921 1,654 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 40.4% 37.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.73 1.70 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.96 9.24 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.88 8.52 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 260 254 280 246 240 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 9 19 21 17 U.S. GFS TDDs 270 263 299 267 257 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.4 99.9 100.0 101.9 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.5 8.2 8.6 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.0 107.4 108.2 110.5 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.8 3.8 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 5.8 6.3 5.2 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 13.2 13.5 13.0 9.2 U.S. Commercial 10.4 11.6 11.7 13.1 12.3 U.S. Residential 15.2 17.1 17.8 20.6 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 31.4 30.1 29.0 23.8 U.S. Industrial 23.6 24.4 24.3 23.6 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.8 92.0 91.4 93.7 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 109.1 114.7 115.0 114.7 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 84 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 83 84 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 85 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 22 Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Week ended Feb 23 Wind 15 15 15 14 13 Solar 4 5 4 4 4 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 38 39 38 40 Coal 12 12 13 16 15 Nuclear 22 21 21 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.54 1.38 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.46 1.22 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.37 2.38 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.40 1.22 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.48 1.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.62 1.37 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.63 1.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.14 0.25 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.26 1.17 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.00 19.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 14.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.88 27.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 33.00 30.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 15.50 18.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.00 16.50

