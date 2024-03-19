News & Insights

US natgas prices up 3% to 1-week high on colder forecasts, lower output

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

March 19, 2024 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to a one-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Energy traders also noted that futures were supported by a continued drop in U.S. output after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.80 cents, or 2.8%, to $1.751 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 11.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 40% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Those low prices were expected to boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but will cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 6% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

In the spot market, next-day gas at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in the Permian Shale in West Texas fell about 53% to a positive 14 cents per mmBtu for Tuesday. Last week, Waha prices collapsed to a 10-month low of negative 35 cents for Friday.

Traders said prices turn negative to encourage producers to stop pulling gas out of the ground when the fuel gets trapped in a supply basin like the Permian due to pipeline outages during times of low demand.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.20 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.10 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.50 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 6.10 bcfd over the past month to a preliminary two-month low of 98.30 bcfd.

That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.30-bcfd drop due to freezing wells during a brutal freeze in mid-January.

LSEG forecast gas demand in the lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 114.70 bcfd this week to 115.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slid to an average of 13.30 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.70 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.70 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas return to full service, which could happen in late March.

Based on the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG, analysts said it looked like a second train at the plant was starting to return to service. Freeport LNG said on Monday that train 1 was operating but would not comment on the status of trains 2 and 3, which had been shut.

Week ended Mar 15 Forecast

Week ended Mar 8 Actual

Year ago Mar 15

Five-year average

Mar 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-3

-9

-68

-42

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,322

2,325

1,921

1,654

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

40.4%

37.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.73

1.70

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.96

9.24

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.88

8.52

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

260

254

280

246

240

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

9

19

21

17

U.S. GFS TDDs

270

263

299

267

257

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.4

99.9

100.0

101.9

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

7.5

8.2

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.0

107.4

108.2

110.5

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.8

3.8

2.8

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

5.8

6.3

5.2

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

13.2

13.5

13.0

9.2

U.S. Commercial

10.4

11.6

11.7

13.1

12.3

U.S. Residential

15.2

17.1

17.8

20.6

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

29.1

31.4

30.1

29.0

23.8

U.S. Industrial

23.6

24.4

24.3

23.6

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

4.9

4.9

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

85.8

92.0

91.4

93.7

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

109.1

114.7

115.0

114.7

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

84

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

83

84

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

85

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 22

Week ended Mar 15

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Wind

15

15

15

14

13

Solar

4

5

4

4

4

Hydro

8

8

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

38

39

38

40

Coal

12

12

13

16

15

Nuclear

22

21

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.54

1.38

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.46

1.22

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.37

2.38

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.40

1.22

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.48

1.32

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.62

1.37

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.63

1.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.14

0.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.26

1.17

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.00

19.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.50

14.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.88

27.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

33.00

30.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

15.50

18.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

12.00

16.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

