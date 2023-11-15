US natgas prices up 3% on colder forecast, record LNG export feedgas

News & Insights

November 15, 2023 — 11:35 am EST

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 15 - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand through the end of November than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.4 cents, or 2.7%, to settle at $3.190 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That price increase came despite record output that should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November.

Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November.

Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Nov. 3, which was colder than normal. If correct, that would be the first withdrawal of the 2023-2024 winter season.

But with the return of milder weather during the week ended Nov. 10, analysts forecast utilities injected about 40 bcf of gas back into storage and could keep injecting gas into storage during the weeks ended Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 if output remains at record highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) did not release its weekly gas storage report last week due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA said it will resume its regular schedule this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Over the past three days, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 105.9 bcfd on Wednesday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Nov. 21 before turning near to colder than normal from Nov. 22-30.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 111.3 bcfd this week to 113.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 5.8 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico were on track to drop to an eight-month low of 4.1 bcfd on Wednesday.

Analysts expect U.S. exports to Mexico will rise once the first 0.18-bcfd liquefaction train at U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas in December to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 10 Forecast

Week ended Nov 3 Forecast

Year ago Nov 10

Five-year average

Nov 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+40

-7

+66

+20

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,812

3,772

3,635

3,630

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.0%

4.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.19

3.11

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.31

15.36

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.13

17.20

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

302

291

360

291

305

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

7

6

11

9

U.S. GFS TDDs

310

298

36

302

314

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

107.1

107.7

107.9

101.5

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

8.3

8.3

9.6

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

114.7

116.0

116.2

111.1

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

3.1

3.0

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.5

6.1

5.1

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

13.8

14.5

14.5

12.1

7.9

U.S. Commercial

8.9

10.6

12.1

15.3

11.7

U.S. Residential

12.1

15.6

18.5

25.1

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

28.7

30.9

27.9

32.7

27.5

U.S. Industrial

22.7

23.2

24.0

25.6

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.3

2.4

2.1

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.9

88.2

90.3

106.2

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

102.1

111.3

113.9

125.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

89

92

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

85

88

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

86

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Wind

11

14

10

Solar

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

Coal

19

16

17

Nuclear

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.69

2.61

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.35

2.45

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.15

5.68

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.19

2.04

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.65

2.43

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.70

2.66

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.19

5.62

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.47

0.50

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.94

1.89

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

37.50

38.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

54.75

42.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

55.00

58.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

99.00

86.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

73.00

55.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

73.25

59.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Richard Chang and Deepa Babington)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

