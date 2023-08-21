News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices up 3% as sweltering heat persists

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

August 21, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Monday on forecasts that persistent hot weather through early September would keep air conditioning demand high, especially in Texas and other Central U.S. states.

Power demand in Texas and other U.S. Central states will likely break records this week as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape another brutal heat wave moving across the country.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected a tropical cyclone could form in the Gulf of Mexico later Monday and hit the South Texas coast as a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.1 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $2.632 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Gas futures are down about 41% so far this year, and persistently lower spot prices have weighed in recent months. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana was trading around $2.44 per mmBtu for Monday. Spot gas has traded over futures just twice since the end of April.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has eased to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 5.

Even though temperatures will remain higher than usual for weeks, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 102.6 bcfd this week to 101.8 bcfd next week due to a seasonal cooling of the weather. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Aug 18 Forecast

Week ended Aug 11 Actual

Year ago Aug 18

Five-year average

Aug 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

33

35

54

49

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,098

3,065

2,570

2,815

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.1%

10.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.65

2.55

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.39

11.96

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.95

14.16

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

1

7

9

U.S. GFS CDDs

214

233

200

180

169

U.S. GFS TDDs

217

236

201

187

178

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

101.3

101.4

98.2

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.0

7.1

7.2

8.6

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.4

108.4

108.6

106.8

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.3

1.4

1.4

2.4

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.7

6.5

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

12.0

12.5

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

45.7

44.6

41.8

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.6

82.4

81.4

78.6

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.4

102.6

101.8

97.6

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Wind

10

7

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

45

45

45

45

Coal

19

19

19

20

20

Nuclear

18

17

17

17

16

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.44

2.55

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.24

1.29

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.74

5.21

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.21

1.21

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.19

2.37

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.30

1.33

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.46

5.68

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.17

2.11

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.81

1.88

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

22.25

27.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.75

29.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

207.50

342.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

73.50

67.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

51.00

58.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.25

59.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG
BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.