US natgas prices up 2% to seven-week high on lower output, higher demand

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a seven-week high on Thursday on a decline in output, forecasts for more demand this week than previously expected and the expiration of the lower priced October contract.

That increase came despite a slightly bigger-than-expected storage build last week and forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 90 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 22.

That was slightly bigger than the 88-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 103 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 84 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said the storage build was bigger than usual for this time of year because mild weather last week kept both heating and cooling demand low.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.6 cents, or 1.6%, from where it closed on Wednesday to settle at $2.945 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest since Aug. 9.

It also put the contract up for a fifth day in a row for the first time since early August 2023 and over the 200-day moving average for the first time since late November 2022. The 200-day moving average has been a key level of technical resistance.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Oct. 6 before turning near-normal from Oct. 7-13.

Analysts noted that above-normal temperatures in early October were still relatively mild, with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 69 F for that time of year.

With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.6 bcfd this week to 95.1 bcfd next week as power generators burn less gas to produce electricity for air conditioning.

The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, feedgas was on track to hold around 12.1 bcfd for a second day in a row on Thursday after rising from a four-week low of 11.5 bcfd on Tuesday.

Tuesday's low was due to ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance on Sept. 20.

Week ended Sep 22 Actual Week ended Sep 15 Actual Year ago Sep 122 Five-year average Sep 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 90 64 103 84 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,359 3,269 2,962 3,170 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.0% 5.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.90 2.90 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.80 12.14 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.60 14.65 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 45 33 80 63 83 U.S. GFS CDDs 90 105 61 85 68 U.S. GFS TDDs 135 138 141 148 151 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.9 101.4 101.3 99.6 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.8 6.7 8.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 108.5 108.2 108.0 107.0 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.7 1.7 1.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.9 7.2 7.2 6.2 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.0 12.4 12.0 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.8 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.9 4.1 4.1 5.4 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 35.9 37.0 36.1 32.2 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.5 21.6 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.2 74.6 73.8 71.1 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 95.1 95.6 95.1 91.2 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Wind 7 8 5 9 6 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 44 43 46 44 45 Coal 17 17 18 19 19 Nuclear 20 20 19 17 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.72 2.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.26 1.35 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.23 3.90 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.29 1.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.27 2.22 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.50 1.57 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.92 3.17 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.00 1.88 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.69 1.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.50 26.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.50 36.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.75 123.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 50.20 54.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.00 36.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 30.00 33.25

