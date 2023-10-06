US natgas prices up 2% to 8-month high on lower output, cooler forecasts

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a fresh eight-month high on Friday on lower output, rising exports and expectations that seasonally cooler weather will boost heating demand in coming weeks.

Also supporting prices, workers at U.S. energy firm Chevron'sCVX.N two liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants in Western Australia voted to restart strikes. Australia was the world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022, according to data from LSEG.

If those strikes reduce the amount of Australia exports, global LNG prices will rise, including in the U.S., which is on track to become the world's biggest LNG exporter in 2023.

Elsewhere, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the power grid in much of Texas, said a solar eclipse will pass across the region on Oct. 14, reducing the amount of solar power available for several hours in the middle of the day.

Energy traders, however, noted the overall impact of the lost solar power would be reduced in part because the eclipse was coming on a weekend when the shutdown of many businesses and government offices already reduces demand.

Over the past year, solar provided about 7% of the total power generated in ERCOT. Gas provided about 45%. Usually when solar power declines, the grid relies on gas-fired generators to make up for it.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.3 cents, or 1.7%, to $3.219 per million British thermal units at 9:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 24 for a second day in a row.

That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70, for a second day in a row for the first time since June.

After rising for four days in a row, the contract was up about 9% for the week, after gaining 11% last week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from 102.9 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 103.1 bcfd in August.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.6 bcfd this week to 95.1 bcfd next week and 96.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.3 bcfd so far in October, up from a record 7.2 bcfd in September, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.8 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but remained well below a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected total LNG feedgas to rise close to record levels over the next week or so after Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland exits a maintenance outage. Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

Week ended Oct 6 Forecast Week ended Sep 29 Actual Year ago Oct 6 Five-year average Oct 6 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 94 86 125 93 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,539 3,445 3,213 3,366 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.1% 5.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.18 3.17 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.53 11.22 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.11 14.15 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 111 100 91 84 114 U.S. GFS CDDs 51 57 54 70 51 U.S. GFS TDDs 157 157 145 154 163 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.6 102.1 102.1 100.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.7 6.6 8.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.4 108.8 108.7 109.0 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 1.5 1.5 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.3 7.2 7.3 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.8 13.2 10.4 7.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.0 6.3 5.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.2 6.8 5.9 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 37.0 35.3 30.6 32.0 30.1 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.6 22.3 21.6 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 74.7 73.1 73.2 72.5 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 95.8 94.6 95.1 90.6 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 94 95 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 91 91 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 92 93 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Wind 12 8 8 5 9 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 44 43 46 44 Coal 16 17 17 18 19 Nuclear 19 20 20 19 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.92 2.92 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.17 1.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.17 4.91 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.07 1.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.60 2.60 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.20 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.50 7.20 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.52 2.49 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.20 1.67 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.50 28.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.75 49.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.75 27.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 78.50 71.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 72.25 49.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 67.50 60.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

