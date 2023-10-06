News & Insights

US natgas prices up 2% to 8-month high on lower output, cooler forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

October 06, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a fresh eight-month high on Friday on lower output, rising exports and expectations that seasonally cooler weather will boost heating demand in coming weeks.

Also supporting prices, workers at U.S. energy firm Chevron'sCVX.N two liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants in Western Australia voted to restart strikes. Australia was the world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022, according to data from LSEG.

If those strikes reduce the amount of Australia exports, global LNG prices will rise, including in the U.S., which is on track to become the world's biggest LNG exporter in 2023.

Elsewhere, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the power grid in much of Texas, said a solar eclipse will pass across the region on Oct. 14, reducing the amount of solar power available for several hours in the middle of the day.

Energy traders, however, noted the overall impact of the lost solar power would be reduced in part because the eclipse was coming on a weekend when the shutdown of many businesses and government offices already reduces demand.

Over the past year, solar provided about 7% of the total power generated in ERCOT. Gas provided about 45%. Usually when solar power declines, the grid relies on gas-fired generators to make up for it.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.3 cents, or 1.7%, to $3.219 per million British thermal units at 9:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 24 for a second day in a row.

That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70, for a second day in a row for the first time since June.

After rising for four days in a row, the contract was up about 9% for the week, after gaining 11% last week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from 102.9 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 103.1 bcfd in August.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.6 bcfd this week to 95.1 bcfd next week and 96.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.3 bcfd so far in October, up from a record 7.2 bcfd in September, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.8 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but remained well below a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Energy traders said they expected total LNG feedgas to rise close to record levels over the next week or so after Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland exits a maintenance outage. Cove Point shut around Sept. 20. Analysts at LSEG have said the plant usually shuts for about three weeks of maintenance each autumn.

Week ended Oct 6 Forecast

Week ended Sep 29 Actual

Year ago Oct 6

Five-year average

Oct 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

94

86

125

93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,539

3,445

3,213

3,366

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.1%

5.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.18

3.17

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.53

11.22

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.11

14.15

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

111

100

91

84

114

U.S. GFS CDDs

51

57

54

70

51

U.S. GFS TDDs

157

157

145

154

163

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.6

102.1

102.1

100.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

6.7

6.6

8.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.4

108.8

108.7

109.0

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

1.5

1.5

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.3

7.2

7.3

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

12.8

13.2

10.4

7.1

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.0

6.3

5.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.0

4.2

6.8

5.9

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

37.0

35.3

30.6

32.0

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.6

21.6

22.3

21.6

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.7

73.1

73.2

72.5

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.8

94.6

95.1

90.6

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

94

95

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

91

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

92

93

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Wind

12

8

8

5

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

44

43

46

44

Coal

16

17

17

18

19

Nuclear

19

20

20

19

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.92

2.92

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.17

1.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.17

4.91

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.07

1.28

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.60

2.60

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.20

1.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.50

7.20

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.52

2.49

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.20

1.67

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.50

28.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

36.75

49.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.75

27.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

78.50

71.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

72.25

49.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

67.50

60.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

