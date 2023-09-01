News & Insights

US natgas prices up 2% to 3-week high on output decline, hot forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

September 01, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a three-week high on Friday on a drop in daily output and forecasts for continued hot weather.

Capping those gains was a predicted reduction in gas use next week due in part to the three-day U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend, and forecasts that the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain below highs seen earlier this year due to ongoing maintenance at some facilities.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $2.822 per million British thermal units at 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT).

For the week, the front-month was up about 11% after falling less than 1% last week.

In Georgia and Florida, there were still over 125,00 homes and businesses without power on Friday in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Those figures were down from outage peaks of around 288,000 in Florida and 217,000 in Georgia as utilities restored service.

Energy traders said the power outages were limiting the amount of gas that power generators in those states were burning to produce electricity.

The remains of Idalia were expected to die out in the Atlantic Ocean by the middle of next week. No tropical cyclones were expected to make landfall in the U.S. over the next week, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in August, up from 102.1 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.3 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output over the past couple of days was on track to drop by 2.7 bcfd to a preliminary four-month low of 99.2 bcfd on Friday. Energy traders noted that preliminary data - especially start of the month data - is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast that weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 16.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 104.4 bcfd this week to 101.7 bcfd next week due in part to the long holiday weekend before rising to 103.2 bcfd in two weeks, due in part to a forecast increase in LNG exports. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Sep 1 Forecast

Week ended Aug 25 Actual

Year ago Sep 1

Five-year average

Sep 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

41

32

55

60

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,156

3,115

2,686

2,926

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.9%

8.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.74

2.77

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.35

11.29

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.20

13.41

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

6

6

3

7

19

U.S. GFS CDDs

199

200

189

165

142

U.S. GFS TDDs

205

206

192

172

161

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

102.0

101.6

98.8

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.2

7.5

8.4

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

108.5

109.2

109.l

107.2

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.4

1.5

1.8

2.1

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.9

7.0

7.0

5.1

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

12.5

12.8

10.4

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

46.9

46.3

43.3

42.9

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.5

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.1

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

83.7

83.4

80.1

79.6

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

103.9

104.4

101.7

97.2

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Wind

5

7

7

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

47

45

45

45

45

Coal

20

20

19

19

20

Nuclear

18

17

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.56

2.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.43

1.37

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.38

4.46

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.34

1.31

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.32

2.33

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.47

1.43

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.85

6.62

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.16

2.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.89

1.94

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

23.00

25.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.25

24.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

117.25

150.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

54.50

69.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

38.50

53.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

40.25

66.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andy Sullivan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
