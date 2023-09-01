US natgas prices up 2% to 3-week high on output decline, hot forecasts

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a three-week high on Friday on a drop in daily output and forecasts for continued hot weather.
Capping those gains was a predicted reduction in gas use next week due in part to the three-day U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend, and forecasts that the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain below highs seen earlier this year due to ongoing maintenance at some facilities.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $2.822 per million British thermal units at 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT).
For the week, the front-month was up about 11% after falling less than 1% last week.
In Georgia and Florida, there were still over 125,00 homes and businesses without power on Friday in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Those figures were down from outage peaks of around 288,000 in Florida and 217,000 in Georgia as utilities restored service.
Energy traders said the power outages were limiting the amount of gas that power generators in those states were burning to produce electricity.
The remains of Idalia were expected to die out in the Atlantic Ocean by the middle of next week. No tropical cyclones were expected to make landfall in the U.S. over the next week, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in August, up from 102.1 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.3 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output over the past couple of days was on track to drop by 2.7 bcfd to a preliminary four-month low of 99.2 bcfd on Friday. Energy traders noted that preliminary data - especially start of the month data - is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast that weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 16.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 104.4 bcfd this week to 101.7 bcfd next week due in part to the long holiday weekend before rising to 103.2 bcfd in two weeks, due in part to a forecast increase in LNG exports. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Sep 1 Forecast
Week ended Aug 25 Actual
Year ago Sep 1
Five-year average
Sep 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
41
32
55
60
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,156
3,115
2,686
2,926
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.9%
8.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.74
2.77
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.35
11.29
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.20
13.41
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
6
6
3
7
19
U.S. GFS CDDs
199
200
189
165
142
U.S. GFS TDDs
205
206
192
172
161
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
102.0
101.6
98.8
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.2
7.5
8.4
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
108.5
109.2
109.l
107.2
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.4
1.5
1.8
2.1
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.9
7.0
7.0
5.1
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
12.5
12.8
10.4
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
46.9
46.3
43.3
42.9
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.5
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.1
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
83.7
83.4
80.1
79.6
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
103.9
104.4
101.7
97.2
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Wind
5
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
47
45
45
45
45
Coal
20
20
19
19
20
Nuclear
18
17
17
17
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.56
2.48
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.43
1.37
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.38
4.46
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.34
1.31
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.32
2.33
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.47
1.43
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.85
6.62
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.16
2.21
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.89
1.94
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
23.00
25.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.25
24.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
117.25
150.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
54.50
69.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
38.50
53.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.25
66.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andy Sullivan)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
