US natgas prices up 2% to 3-week high on output decline, hot forecasts

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a three-week high on Friday on a drop in daily output and forecasts for continued hot weather.

Capping those gains was a predicted reduction in gas use next week due in part to the three-day U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend, and forecasts that the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain below highs seen earlier this year due to ongoing maintenance at some facilities.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $2.822 per million British thermal units at 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT).

For the week, the front-month was up about 11% after falling less than 1% last week.

In Georgia and Florida, there were still over 125,00 homes and businesses without power on Friday in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, according to data from PowerOutage.us. Those figures were down from outage peaks of around 288,000 in Florida and 217,000 in Georgia as utilities restored service.

Energy traders said the power outages were limiting the amount of gas that power generators in those states were burning to produce electricity.

The remains of Idalia were expected to die out in the Atlantic Ocean by the middle of next week. No tropical cyclones were expected to make landfall in the U.S. over the next week, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in August, up from 102.1 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.3 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output over the past couple of days was on track to drop by 2.7 bcfd to a preliminary four-month low of 99.2 bcfd on Friday. Energy traders noted that preliminary data - especially start of the month data - is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast that weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 16.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 104.4 bcfd this week to 101.7 bcfd next week due in part to the long holiday weekend before rising to 103.2 bcfd in two weeks, due in part to a forecast increase in LNG exports. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Sep 1 Forecast Week ended Aug 25 Actual Year ago Sep 1 Five-year average Sep 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 41 32 55 60 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,156 3,115 2,686 2,926 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.9% 8.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.74 2.77 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.35 11.29 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.20 13.41 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 6 6 3 7 19 U.S. GFS CDDs 199 200 189 165 142 U.S. GFS TDDs 205 206 192 172 161 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 102.0 101.6 98.8 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.5 8.4 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 108.5 109.2 109.l 107.2 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.4 1.5 1.8 2.1 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.9 7.0 7.0 5.1 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 12.5 12.8 10.4 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 46.9 46.3 43.3 42.9 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.5 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 83.7 83.4 80.1 79.6 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 103.9 104.4 101.7 97.2 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Wind 5 7 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 47 45 45 45 45 Coal 20 20 19 19 20 Nuclear 18 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.56 2.48 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.43 1.37 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.38 4.46 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.34 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.32 2.33 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.47 1.43 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.85 6.62 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.16 2.21 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.89 1.94 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.00 25.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.25 24.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 117.25 150.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 54.50 69.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 38.50 53.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.25 66.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andy Sullivan)

