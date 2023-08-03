US natgas prices up 2% on small storage build, hotter forecasts

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Thursday on a slightly smaller-than-expected weekly storage build and forecasts for lower output and hotter weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, especially in Texas.

That price increase came despite a decline in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 14 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 28. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That was slightly smaller than the 17-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 37 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 37 bcf.

Analysts said the build was much smaller than usual because power generators burned record amounts of gas for three days in a row last week to keep air conditioners humming during an extreme heat wave blanketing much of the country.

Power demand in Texas hit an all-time high on Monday and Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Thursday, Friday and early next week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up during the lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.8 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.535 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT).

One factor that has weighed on gas futures in recent months - futures are down about 44% so far this year - has been persistently lower spot prices. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana fell about 2.5% to $2.43 per mmBtu for Thursday. Futures have traded over spot gas every day except one since the end of April.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 18.

With pipeline and LNG exports expected to increase, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 104.7 bcfd this week to 105.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.1 bcfd so far in August due mostly to a reduction at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Jul 28 Actual Week ended Jul 21 Actual Year ago Jul 28 Five-year average Jul 28 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 14 16 37 37 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,001 2,987 2,451 2,679 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.0% 13.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.51 2.48 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.50 8.88 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 10.97 10.93 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 1 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 244 238 222 203 196 U.S. GFS TDDs 245 239 223 206 200 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 102.1 102.3 99.0 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.4 7.4 8.9 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.0 109.5 109.7 107.9 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.6 1.7 1.5 2.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.2 6.6 5.7 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.7 12.9 9.8 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 48.3 47.5 47.5 44.4 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 84.9 84.1 84.2 81.0 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 105.8 104.7 105.2 99.0 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 82 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 75 75 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Week ended Jul 14 Week ended Jul 7 Wind 7 7 7 7 6 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 46 45 45 Coal 20 20 19 19 19 Nuclear 17 16 17 17 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.43 2.49 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.18 1.10 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.17 5.05 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.05 1.05 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.24 2.24 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.60 1.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.75 7.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.07 2.16 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.84 2.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.75 28.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.50 32.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 108.00 69.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 113.75 75.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 60.75 63.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 81.00 72.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.