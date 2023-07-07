US natgas prices up 2% on hot weather forecasts, rising LNG feedgas

Adds EIA storage data, updates prices at 10:44 EDT (1444 GMT
July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% on Friday on forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through late July, especially in Texas, and rising feedgas to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
That price increase came even though U.S. drillers were pulling record amounts of gas out of the ground and a bigger-than-expected storage build last week.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected another heatwave next week would boost electricity use to a record high on Wednesday, July 12.
Generators burn gas to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 68 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 30.
That was bigger than the 64-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 63 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 64 bcf. The 68-bcf build was the implied flow before a 4-bcf reclassification from base gas to working gas in the Nonsalt South Central region. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.4 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.653 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 28 for a second day in a row.
For the week, the contract was down about 5% after rising around 3% last week. That would be the front-month's first weekly decline in five weeks.
The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 59.4%, its lowest since April 2022. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.
So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 85.8%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
Oil majors Shell PLCSHEL.L and Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N both said the drop in gas prices around the world would "significantly lower" their second quarter earnings.
After hitting record highs in 2022, gas prices so far this year have plunged about 55% at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 benchmark in Europe, 59% at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 benchmark in Asia and 41% at the U.S. Henry Hub NGc1 benchmark in Louisiana. NG/EU
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 100.9 bcfd in June and on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May. That production increase came even though drillers have cut the number of oil and gas rigs operating for in a row.
Meteorologists forecast weather in the Lower 48 states would remain near normal until July 10 before turning hotter-than-normal through at least July 22.
With higher temperatures coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.1 bcfd this week and next to 106.9 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in July from 11.5 bcfd in June. That was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
|
Week ended Jun 30 Actual
Week ended Jun 23 Actual
Year ago Jun 30
Five-year average
Jun 30
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
68
76
63
64
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,877
2,805
2,302
2,511
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.6%
14.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.64
2.61
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.53
10.37
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.08
12.10
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
4
2
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
240
238
230
209
201
U.S. GFS TDDs
242
242
232
212
205
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.6
102.1
102.2
97.6
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.9
7.9
8.5
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
110.0
110.1
106.1
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.3
2.4
2.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.5
6.6
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
13.0
12.9
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.3
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.7
3.4
3.6
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
40.6
45.0
44.6
41.4
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.1
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.2
81.3
81.2
77.6
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
97.6
103.1
103.1
96.9
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
78
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Week ended Jun 16
Week ended Jun 9
Wind
6
10
9
8
5
Solar
4
4
4
5
5
Hydro
6
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
43
42
43
45
Coal
19
18
17
16
17
Nuclear
18
17
19
19
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.50
2.65
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.61
1.83
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.85
3.94
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.42
1.41
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.15
2.34
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.30
7.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.19
3.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.14
2.32
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.83
1.82
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
75.50
103.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.00
41.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
27.50
30.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
63.75
91.10
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
30.25
30.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
29.75
31.00
