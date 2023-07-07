US natgas prices up 2% on hot weather forecasts, rising LNG feedgas

Adds EIA storage data, updates prices at 10:44 EDT (1444 GMT

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% on Friday on forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through late July, especially in Texas, and rising feedgas to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase came even though U.S. drillers were pulling record amounts of gas out of the ground and a bigger-than-expected storage build last week.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected another heatwave next week would boost electricity use to a record high on Wednesday, July 12.

Generators burn gas to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 68 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 30.

That was bigger than the 64-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 63 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 64 bcf. The 68-bcf build was the implied flow before a 4-bcf reclassification from base gas to working gas in the Nonsalt South Central region. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.4 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.653 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 28 for a second day in a row.

For the week, the contract was down about 5% after rising around 3% last week. That would be the front-month's first weekly decline in five weeks.

The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 59.4%, its lowest since April 2022. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 85.8%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

Oil majors Shell PLCSHEL.L and Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N both said the drop in gas prices around the world would "significantly lower" their second quarter earnings.

After hitting record highs in 2022, gas prices so far this year have plunged about 55% at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 benchmark in Europe, 59% at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 benchmark in Asia and 41% at the U.S. Henry Hub NGc1 benchmark in Louisiana. NG/EU

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 100.9 bcfd in June and on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May. That production increase came even though drillers have cut the number of oil and gas rigs operating for in a row.

Meteorologists forecast weather in the Lower 48 states would remain near normal until July 10 before turning hotter-than-normal through at least July 22.

With higher temperatures coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.1 bcfd this week and next to 106.9 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in July from 11.5 bcfd in June. That was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Week ended Jun 30 Actual Week ended Jun 23 Actual Year ago Jun 30 Five-year average Jun 30 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 68 76 63 64 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,877 2,805 2,302 2,511 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 14.6% 14.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.64 2.61 7.19 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.53 10.37 51.76 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.08 12.10 39.36 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 4 2 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 240 238 230 209 201 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 242 232 212 205 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.6 102.1 102.2 97.6 90.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 7.9 7.9 8.5 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.6 110.0 110.1 106.1 98.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.3 2.4 2.2 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.5 6.6 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 13.0 12.9 11.1 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 40.6 45.0 44.6 41.4 41.7 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.1 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.2 81.3 81.2 77.6 78.2 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 103.1 103.1 96.9 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 78 78 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 7 Week ended Jun 30 Week ended Jun 23 Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Wind 6 10 9 8 5 Solar 4 4 4 5 5 Hydro 6 6 6 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 43 42 43 45 Coal 19 18 17 16 17 Nuclear 18 17 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.50 2.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.61 1.83 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.85 3.94 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.42 1.41 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.15 2.34 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.30 7.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.19 3.55 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.14 2.32 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.83 1.82 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 75.50 103.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 45.00 41.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.50 30.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 63.75 91.10 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.25 30.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 29.75 31.00

