US natgas prices up 2% on forecasts for more demand as heat wave lingers

Adds latest prices
July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Friday on forecasts for more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected with the weather projected to remain hotter than normal through at least mid-August.
Meteorologists forecast Friday will be the hottest day of the summer so far in the U.S. Lower 48 states and the second hottest on record, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2018. Data provider Refinitiv forecast temperatures across the Lower 48 states would average 82.8 degrees Fahrenheit (28.8 Celsius) on Friday, just shy of the 83.0 F record set on July 20, 2022.
Extreme heat already this week has stressed electric grids and boosted some spot power prices to their highest in months as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the brutal heat wave blanketing much of the country.
Grid operators across the nation declared hot weather alerts this week and told energy companies to put off unnecessary maintenance so all available generating plants and power lines would be ready for service. Despite the extreme heat, however, no grid operator has forecast power use would break all-time highs this week.
In Texas, however, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state's grid operator, forecast demand would to set new records next week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday as the heat wave lingers.
U.S. power generators will likely burn a record amount of gas to produce electricity for a second day in a row on Friday. Refinitiv forecast power generators would burn about 52.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Friday, which would top the current record of 52.3 bcfd on Thursday and recent highs of 50.3 bcfd on July 14 and 49.6 bcfd on July 20, 2022.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), which uses a different data set, has said the 2022 record was set on July 21.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.3 cents, or 1.7%, from where the September contract closed on Thursday to settle at $2.638 per million British thermal units.
That, however, was up about 6% from where the August contract closed when it was still the front-month on Thursday.
For the week, the contract was down about 3% after gaining about 7% last week.
In the spot market, next-day power for Friday soared to $158 per megawatt hour in SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California, its highest since January, and $113 at the Massachusetts hub EL-PK-NPMS-SNL in New England, its highest since February.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 bcfd so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 1.9 bcfd to a preliminary one-month low of 99.7 bcfd on Friday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Colorado. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 12.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 105.4 bcfd this week to 106.5 bcfd next week before easing to 106.2 bcfd as the weather starts to become seasonally less hot. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities.
Week ended Jul 28 Forecast
Week ended Jul 21 Actual
Year ago Jul 28
Five-year average
Jul 28
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
24
16
37
37
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,011
2,987
2,451
2,679
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
12.4%
13.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.58
2.60
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.36
9.20
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.97
11.10
39.36
34.11
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
3
1
2
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
240
239
245
211
201
U.S. GFS TDDs
242
242
246
213
204
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.2
101.3
100.9
98.0
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.6
7.6
9.1
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
108.9
108.6
107.1
98.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.6
1.6
2.5
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.6
6.7
5.7
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.6
13.0
10.6
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
48.0
47.9
48.5
43.7
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.6
84.5
85.2
80.3
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
105.6
105.4
106.5
99.1
92.2
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
75
75
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Wind
7
7
7
6
10
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
46
45
45
43
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
17
17
17
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.47
2.60
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.98
2.09
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.47
5.32
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.35
1.47
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.41
2.46
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.75
6.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.75
12.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.17
2.32
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.72
1.75
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
112.75
98.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
122.00
142.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
53.75
56.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
108.70
89.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
189.00
231.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
157.75
76.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
