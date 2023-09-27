News & Insights

US Markets
LNG

US natgas prices up 2% on forecasts for higher demand, lower output

Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

September 27, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a drop in daily output.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.696 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT).

That puts the contract on track to rise for a fourth day in a row for the first time since mid September and to close at its highest since Sept. 20.

Futures for November NGX23, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 5 cents at $2.90 per mmBtu.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 50.6%, the lowest since April 2022.

Historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 76.7% so far this year, compared with a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states slid to 102.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.6 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary five-month low of 99.4 bcfd on Wednesday. Energy traders, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Oct. 12. Analysts noted that above-normal temperatures in early October were still relatively mild, with averages expected to be around 73 degrees Fahrenheit (22.8 Celsius) versus a normal of 69 F for that time of year.

With liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline exports expected to increase, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.1 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico rose to an average of 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.5 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, feedgas was on track to rise from a nine-month low of 9.8 bcfd on Tuesday to 10.4 bcfd on Wednesday. Tuesday's low was due to ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance on Sept. 20.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked mostly to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 22 Forecast

Week ended Sep 15 Actual

Year ago Sep 122

Five-year average

Sep 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

84

64

103

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,353

3,269

2,962

3,170

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.67

2.66

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.26

12.28

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.65

14.99

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

33

34

80

63

80

U.S. GFS CDDs

105

107

61

85

71

U.S. GFS TDDs

141

141

141

148

151

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.3

101.5

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.8

6.9

8.7

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

108.5

108.1

108.4

107.0

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

1.7

1.7

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.9

7.1

7.2

6.2

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.0

12.4

12.0

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.8

4.9

54.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

4.0

4.1

5.4

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

35.9

36.8

36.5

32.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.2

74.3

74.2

71.1

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

95.1

95.1

95.5

91.2

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Wind

8

8

5

9

6

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

43

46

44

45

Coal

17

17

18

19

19

Nuclear

20

20

19

17

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.55

2.63

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.35

1.29

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.90

3.55

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.28

1.23

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.22

2.20

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.57

1.49

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.17

5.39

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.88

1.99

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.75

1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.00

27.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

36.00

38.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

123.25

81.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

54.25

57.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.00

37.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

33.25

34.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.