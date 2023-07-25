US natgas prices up 2% on drop in output, hot weather forecasts

Adds latest prices
July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% on Tuesday on a drop in daily output and forecasts for the weather to remain hotter than normal through early August, especially in Texas.
That price increase occurred despite forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Power demand in Texas hit a record high on July 18 and will likely break that record later this week and next as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.5 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $2.730 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. At-the-money 30-day implied volatility, a determinant of an option's premium, has averaged 75.9% so far in 2023, down from 80.6% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 53.2%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had risen to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 3.0 bcfd to a preliminary four-month low of 98.9 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Texas, Pennsylvania and Colorado. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 9.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 105.8 bcfd this week to 107.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Freeport LNG in Texas and Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.
That puts global gas prices down about 60% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022 due to mild winter temperatures that left northern hemisphere storage at above-normal levels. U.S. gas futures are down about 40% so far this year. NG/EU
Week ended Jul 21 Forecast
Week ended Jul 14 Actual
Year ago Jul 21
Five-year average
Jul 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
36
41
31
18
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,007
2,971
2,414
2,642
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
13.8%
13.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.72
2.69
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.23
9.34
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.26
10.89
39.36
34.11
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
1
2
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
249
252
245
211
203
U.S. GFS TDDs
252
255
246
213
206
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.2
101.3
101.6
98.0
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.3
7.4
9.1
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
108.6
109.0
107.1
98.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.7
1.7
2.5
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.8
6.9
5.7
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.8
13.1
10.6
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
48.0
48.0
48.6
43.7
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.6
84.6
85.4
80.3
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
105.6
105.8
107.0
99.1
92.2
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
75
75
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Wind
4
7
7
6
10
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
46
45
45
43
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
18
17
17
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.68
2.61
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.91
1.44
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.53
5.52
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.59
1.37
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.47
2.39
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.30
1.57
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.45
6.56
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.40
2.46
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.98
1.70
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
43.75
27.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.75
33.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
41.75
170.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
102.75
96.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
77.75
131.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
85.50
112.00
