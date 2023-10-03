News & Insights

US natgas prices up 2% as output declines, cooler forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

October 03, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% on Tuesday on a decline in output and forecasts for cooler weather and more heating demand next week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 6 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.900 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT).

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has slid to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, down from 102.9 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 103.1 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, output fell by about 1.5 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary 11-week low of 101.6 bcfd on Tuesday. Energy traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal now to near normal from Oct. 7-18.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 95.2 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday due to expectations of seasonally cooler weather.

RISING EXPORTS

Pipeline exports to Mexico so far in October have held near the 7.2 bcfd monthly record hit in September, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

That increase in LNG feedgas happened despite ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point facility in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance around Sept. 20.

Freeport LNG, meanwhile, sought permission from federal energy regulators to take more steps to return its export plant in Texas to full commercial operation.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 29 Forecast

Week ended Sep 22 Actual

Year ago Sep 29

Five-year average

Sep 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

87

90

126

103

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,446

3,359

3,088

3,273

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

6.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.84

2.84

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.18

11.91

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.40

14.63

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

71

63

91

84

102

U.S. GFS CDDs

71

73

54

70

57

U.S. GFS TDDs

142

136

145

154

159

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.6

102.3

102.3

100.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.8

6.8

6.9

8.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.4

109.1

109.3

109.0

x100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

1.7

1.7

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.3

7.1

7.2

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

12.8

12.9

10.4

7.1

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.0

6.1

5.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.0

4.1

6.4

5.9

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

37.0

35.7

31.4

32.0

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.6

21.6

22.2

21.6

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.7

73.6

73.2

72.5

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.8

95.2

95.1

90.6

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

96

93

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

93

88

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

96

91

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Wind

13

8

8

5

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

44

43

46

44

Coal

16

17

17

18

19

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.70

2.68

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.32

0.90

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.94

3.00

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.11

0.91

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.30

2.19

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.50

1.05

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.24

4.05

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.60

1.87

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.76

1.70

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.50

24.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

60.75

35.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

31.25

24.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

46.51

54.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

25.50

26.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.75

26.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

