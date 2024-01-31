US natgas prices up 2% after fall to nine-month low on cooler forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% on Wednesday after dropping to a nine-month low in the prior session on forecasts for slightly cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Energy traders also noted output was on track to decline for a third day in a row on Wednesday after recovering by the weekend most of what was lost during the mid-January Arctic freeze.
That Arctic freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and feedgas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports plants to one-year lows.
Analysts said prices were up even though the weather will remain warmer than normal through at least mid-February, keeping heating demand lower than usual for this time of year, and with the shutdown of a liquefaction unit ongoing at U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas. The Freeport outage leaves more gas in the country.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 3.6 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.113 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:26 a.m. EST (1426 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract dropped about 17% to close at its lowest since April 13, 2023.
Despite Wednesday's price increase, the contract remained in technically oversold territory for a second day in a row for the first time since mid-December.
For the month, the contract was down about 16%, putting it on track to decline for a third month in a row for the first time since December 2021.
Rising price volatility has increased interest in gas trading in recent weeks, boosting open interest in NYMEX futures to a 28-month high of 1.46 million contracts on Jan. 29 and trade in the front-month to a 46-month high of around 404,000 contracts on Tuesday.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, gas output was on track to drop about 1.0 bcfd from Jan. 29-31 after soaring 16.4 bcfd from Jan. 17-28 to a preliminary two-week high of 107.0 bcfd on Jan. 28. That was almost enough to replace the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16 due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 15, but noted that the week of Feb. 4 would be cooler than the week of Feb. 28.
With slightly cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 125.7 bcfd this week to 127.3 bcfd next week. Those forecast were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to full power likely in mid- to late-February.
Week ended Jan 26 Forecast
Week ended Jan 19 Actual
Year ago Jan 26
Five-year average
Jan 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-180
-326
-141
-185
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,676
2,856
2,605
2,529
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.04
2.08
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.37
9.20
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.48
9.39
24.34
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
336
319
415
422
420
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
2
5
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
337
321
420
427
424
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.2
106.4
106.0
97.8
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
10.0
9.4
9.3
9.3
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
113.2
115.8
115.3
107.1
103.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.3
3.3
2.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
5.7
5.9
5.6
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.1
14.0
12.7
8.9
U.S. Commercial
18.2
13.8
14.5
19.2
16.6
U.S. Residential
30.9
22.0
23.9
33.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
38.7
33.9
32.7
34.5
29.5
U.S. Industrial
26.2
24.7
24.8
26.3
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.3
5.2
5.1
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
2.7
2.8
3.3
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
122.5
102.5
104.1
121.6
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
144.5
125.7
127.3
142.0
125.6
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
78
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
78
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
79
80
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Wind
8
7
10
14
8
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
43
39
38
42
Coal
18
22
23
19
19
Nuclear
21
19
17
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.26
2.41
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.29
2.57
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.21
3.25
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.84
1.95
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.99
2.09
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.21
8.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.76
3.13
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.79
2.00
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.27
1.31
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
60.75
86.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.75
37.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.50
21.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
47.25
36.66
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
33.00
33.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
38.00
32.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)
