US natgas prices up 1% to one-week high on colder forecast

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 1% to a one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week and talk of bullish price support from the options market ahead of options expirations on Thursday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 4.1 cents, or 1.4%, to $3.012 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 18.

That put the front-month near the psychological round number of $3 per mmBtu, where lots of put and call options were still open, ahead of the expiration of November options on Thursday and the November front-month on Friday.

With almost twice as many $3 November puts outstanding (34,329 contracts) versus $3 November calls (18,405 contracts), according to data from the NYMEX, analysts said the firms that sold those options had more reasons to want the November front-month to close over $3 per mmBtu when those options expire on Thursday (keeping those puts out of the money) than under $3 (putting the calls into the money).

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks, meanwhile, has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 48.7%, the lowest since September 2021.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 74.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

One factor keeping a lid on futures price gains was lower spot prices.

Lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana have weighed on the futures market for most of this year. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 168 out of 203 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub gained about 7% to around $2.85 per mmBtu for Tuesday.

Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

Even though the weather in the Lower 48 will remain mostly mild through at least Nov. 9, meteorologists noted it was turning seasonally cooler with the coming of winter and will be much colder than normal from Oct. 29-Nov 2.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.2 bcfd this week to 107.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 7.0 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts however expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 20 Forecast Week ended Oct 13 Actual Year ago Oct 20 Five-year average Oct 20 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 73 84 61 66 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,699 3,626 3,387 3,517 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.2% 5.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.99 2.97 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.28 15.16 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.84 18.59 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 197 176 124 184 203 U.S. GFS CDDs 27 29 25 29 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 224 205 149 203 229 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 104.5 104.9 105.2 99.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.6 6.3 8.2 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 111.5 111.5 111.5 107.6 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.4 1.5 1.5 2.4 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.9 7.0 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 14.2 13.7 13.5 11.5 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.8 6.7 10.0 7.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 7.8 7.4 14.0 9.9 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 31.6 29.7 28.3 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.6 22.1 23.7 22.7 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.0 75.1 85.0 76.0 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.4 97.2 107.1 95.4 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 93 92 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 89 88 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 88 88 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Wind 15 10 10 11 8 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 42 41 42 44 Coal 16 17 16 16 17 Nuclear 19 20 21 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.85 2.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.30 1.57 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.71 7.19 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.24 1.55 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.98 1.97 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.39 1.71 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.02 6.02 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.44 0.12 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.79 1.68 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.00 29.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.00 35.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 45.00 30.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 135.00 67.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 43.75 49.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.00 48.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.