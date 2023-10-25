News & Insights

US natgas prices up 1% to one-week high on cold forecast

Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

October 25, 2023 — 02:50 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 1% to a one-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and talk of bullish price support from the options market ahead of options expiration on Thursday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 3.9 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $3.010 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Oct. 18.

That put the front-month near the psychological round number of $3 per mmBtu, where lots of put and call options were still open, ahead of the November options expiration on Thursday and the November front-month expiration on Friday.

With almost twice as many $3 November puts outstanding (34,329 contracts) versus $3 November calls (18,405 contracts), according to data from the NYMEX, analysts said the firms that sold those options had more reasons to want the November front-month to close over $3 per mmBtu when those options expire on Thursday (keeping those puts out of the money) than under $3 (putting the calls into the money).

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks, meanwhile, has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 48.7%, the lowest since September 2021.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 74.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

One factor keeping a lid on futures price gains was lower spot prices.

Lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana have weighed on the futures market for most of this year. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 168 out of 203 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub gained about 7% to around $2.85 per mmBtu for Tuesday.

Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

Even though the weather in the Lower 48 will remain mostly mild through at least Nov. 9, meteorologists noted it was turning seasonally cooler with the coming of winter and will be much colder than normal from Oct. 29-Nov 2.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.2 bcfd this week to 107.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 7.0 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts however expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 20 Forecast

Week ended Oct 13

Actual

Year ago Oct 20

Five-year average

Oct 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

80

97

61

66

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,706

3,626

3,387

3,517

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.4%

5.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.99

2.97

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.28

15.16

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.84

18.59

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

197

176

124

184

203

U.S. GFS CDDs

27

29

25

29

26

U.S. GFS TDDs

224

205

149

203

229

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

104.5

104.9

105.2

99.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.9

6.6

6.3

8.2

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.5

111.5

111.5

107.6

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.4

1.5

1.5

2.4

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.9

7.0

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

14.2

13.7

13.5

11.5

7.1

U.S. Commercial

6.8

6.7

10.0

7.8

7.0

U.S. Residential

7.8

7.4

14.0

9.9

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

30.5

31.6

29.7

28.3

30.1

U.S. Industrial

22.6

22.1

23.7

22.7

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.3

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.0

75.1

85.0

76.0

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

97.4

97.2

107.1

95.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

93

92

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

89

88

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

88

88

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Wind

15

10

10

11

8

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

42

41

42

44

Coal

16

17

16

16

17

Nuclear

19

20

21

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.85

2.65

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.30

1.57

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.71

7.19

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.24

1.55

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.98

1.97

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.39

1.71

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.02

6.02

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.44

0.12

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.79

1.68

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.00

29.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.00

35.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

45.00

30.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

135.00

67.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

43.75

49.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

46.00

48.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Cynthia Osterman)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

