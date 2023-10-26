US natgas prices up 1% to one-week high ahead of storage report

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That small price increase came despite record output and a federal report expected to show a bigger than usual storage build last week when mild weather kept heating demand low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 20. That compares with an increase of 61 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 66 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.706 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.4% above the five-year average of 3.517 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 2.5 cents, or 0.8%, to $3.035 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 18 for a third day in a row.

That put the front-month up for a fourth day in a row and over the psychological round number of $3 per mmBtu, where lots of put and call options were still open, ahead of the November options expiration on Thursday and the November front-month expiration on Friday.

With almost twice as many $3 November puts outstanding (34,010 contracts) versus $3 November calls (19,735 contracts), according to data from the NYMEX, analysts said the firms that sold those options had more reasons to want the November front-month to close over $3 per mmBtu when those options expire on Thursday (keeping those puts out of the money) than under $3 (putting the calls into the money).

One factor keeping a lid on futures prices so far this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 170 out of 205 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub held steady at around $2.86 per mmBtu for Wednesday.

Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

Even though temperatures in the Lower 48 will average near normal through Nov. 10, meteorologists noted the weather was turning seasonally cooler and will be much colder than normal from Oct. 29 to Nov 2.

But that extreme cold will only hit parts of the country, with Denver expected to see snow and highs of just 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 degree Celsius) on Sunday, while temperatures in New York will reach 80 F (27 C) on Saturday, according to meteorologists at AccuWeather. That compares with normal highs of 60 F (16 C) in New York and 63 F (17 C) in Denver for this time of year.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.8 bcfd this week to 107.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Oct 20 Forecast Week ended Oct 13 Actual Year ago Oct 20 Five-year average Oct 20 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 80 97 61 66 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,706 3,626 3,387 3,517 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.4% 5.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.01 3.01 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.39 15.76 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.96 18.84 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 209 197 124 184 208 U.S. GFS CDDs 26 27 25 29 22 U.S. GFS TDDs 235 224 149 203 230 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 104.5 104.8 105.1 99.4 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.6 6.2 8.2 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 111.5 111.4 111.3 107.6 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.4 1.5 1.5 2.4 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.9 7.0 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 14.2 13.8 13.6 11.5 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.8 6.6 10.0 7.8 7.0 U.S. Residential 7.8 7.4 14.1 9.9 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 32.2 29.7 28.3 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.6 22.1 23.8 22.7 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.0 75.6 85.2 76.0 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.4 97.8 107.3 95.4 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 92 93 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 89 89 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 89 88 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Wind 15 10 10 11 8 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 42 41 42 44 Coal 16 17 16 16 17 Nuclear 19 20 21 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.86 2.85 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.23 1.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.73 6.71 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.12 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.04 1.98 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.27 1.39 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.19 6.02 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.22 0.44 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.79 1.79 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 38.500 31.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.75 34.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.25 45.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 240.00 135.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.25 43.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.50 46.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

